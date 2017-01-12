On Dec. 8, John Glenn died in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 95. The name John Glenn may not mean much to some readers of this paper, but he was a true American hero who accomplished some incredible things during his lifetime.

Glenn is probably best known for being the first American astronaut to orbit Earth in 1962, not just once or twice, but three times, besting Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gargarin, who had orbited Earth once in 1961.

Before becoming an astronaut, (one of an elite group known as the Mercury Seven), he had an illustrious career as a fighter pilot, earning numerous awards and medals for his courageous exploits. He flew 63 combat missions during the Korean War, according to his 1999 biography, “John Glenn: A Memoir,” by Nick Taylor.

Glenn’s little space capsule was named Friendship 7, not Predator 7 or Raptor 7, like some of these ghoulish military drones we fly these days. We were a different country in 1962 than we are now. It was also a time when thousands of Americans volunteered for programs like the Peace Corps to help the poor in developing nations, and Volunteers in Service to America, VISTA, to help the poor in our own nation. President Kennedy deserves most of the credit for both of these programs, and they exist to this day. But the number of volunteers has dwindled significantly.

Glenn restored our national self-confidence and pride after the Soviets had beaten us by being the first to orbit a satellite (Sputnik) in 1957 and a human (Gargarin) in 1961. But Glenn’s spectacular achievement put us in first place again and we went on to prove it by being the first (and so far only) nation to get humans to the moon and back (first in 1969 and several times thereafter). This was all in the middle of the Cold War, so the positive psychological impact of these triumphs cannot be underestimated.

Glenn’s mission aboard Friendship 7 was not without drama. We got him into orbit OK, but then the troubles started, beginning with a failure of the automatic control system. As a result, he had to manually operate his spacecraft during the second and third orbits and during his re-entry to Earth.

Any object descending through Earth’s atmosphere heats up considerably because of friction with gases, mainly nitrogen and oxygen, which comprise our atmosphere. Later in the mission, it became apparent that the heat shield protecting Friendship 7 may have loosened. Suddenly, the prospect that Glenn’s space capsule might burn up in the atmosphere upon re-entry (with him inside it) became real. But a retrorocket pack saved the day, and even though it got hotter than hell inside his capsule, Glenn survived the ordeal and lived to see another day.

A communications blackout for several minutes during re-entry only added to everyone’s nervousness. But finally, Friendship 7 splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean after Glenn’s nearly five-hour flight.

I’ll never forget how at my elementary school (I was 10 years old at the time) all classes were canceled during Glenn’s flight. A teacher brought in a small TV set, and we all sat glued to it, hoping and praying for Glenn’s safe return. Our hopes and prayers were answered. The nation was ecstatic.

Several days after his flight, Glenn met with President Kennedy and was then the subject of a huge ticker-tape parade in New York City that was one of the largest ever. The people knew a national hero when they saw one, and they showed their appreciation.

Glenn’s service to his country did not stop there. He went on to be elected to the United States Senate, winning election from his home state of Ohio, serving 24 years in that chamber as a member of the Democratic Party. As a senator, Glenn was the chief author of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Act of 1978 and had other legislative triumphs. He was a political progressive of the best kind.

He was something of a Boy Scout, too, marrying his high school sweetheart, Anna Castor, in 1943. They had two children, two grandchildren and remained married 73 years until his death late last year.

“Godspeed John Glenn” became a national buzz phrase. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to make them like John Glenn anymore. Upon his death, President Obama ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until his burial. It was the least thing we could do to honor this true American hero who had incredible courage and nerves of steel under great pressure. n

John Grula, PhD, is affiliated with the Southern California Federation of Scientists.