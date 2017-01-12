It’s often been noted that corner barbershops are the town halls of the African-American community, places where people from all ages and walks of life can come together in free-spirited debate about nearly anything under the sun.

The Altadena barbershop Great Cuts is just one of thousands of such shops around the country, and its owner and his customers are facing the same crossroads as black communities all over the nation.

Founded six years ago by lifelong Altadenan Geoff Cathcart, the shop sits just north of the corner of Glenrose Avenue and Altadena Drive. While that may be 3,000 miles away from the White House, the impact of seeing the nation’s first black president leave office just as a new one with a spotty track record on race relations comes in is hitting close to home.

“We’re sad to see Obama go,” says Cathcart. “We felt despite what some in the media and press say, that he did a good job. History will show him as one of our greater presidents, but with the new president-elect there’s a lot of uncertainty. There are derogatory terms used by Trump toward both the Hispanic and black communities, but whether it’s rhetoric or if this guy really has a problem with minorities, people will be seen.”

Cathcart’s shop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, with its three barber chairs usually occupied by a lively mix of friends and regulars from the neighborhood. Much like Ice Cube’s shop in the “Barbershop” trilogy of films, Great Cuts is the kind of place that serves the same purpose as a bar or even a counselor’s office.

“It gets extremely heated in a barbershop,” explains Cathcart, 39. “This is the one place where your views can be debated with other grown men. You don’t get to argue with your wife, or your kids, but you get to make your point in the barbershop. It’s a therapeutic thing, because not only does improving your hair make you more confident, but I’m a psychiatrist.”

Tay Jackson has been coming to Great Cuts for years. He and Cathcart grew up in the same neighborhood and remained friends. While he and other customers have long enjoyed smack-talking each other through watching sports or “Family Feud” on TV, while sharing cookouts on the grill in back or passing around drinks long after the shop has closed for the night, he notes that the mood was fiery throughout the presidential campaign season.

“We get into debates about everything, and nothing is held back,” says Jackson, 30, hanging out post-cut on a Monday afternoon. “Here you don’t have to guard your opinions about stuff. You get all types of views, because we put out facts from both sides. There are some things I agreed on with both Hillary and Trump, or that I disagreed with both sides. My take on it as of now is it is what it is, and all we can do is wait and see about Trump.”

“We argue every day — who’s better: Jordan/Kobe, or Raiders/Redskins,” Cathcart says.

On a bustling Friday night at the shop 10 days earlier, one can see and hear the disparate voices in full force. While Cathcart and Jackson hold down the relatively young end of the nonstop debates, it’s fellow barber Wally Riddle who leads the way in providing wisdom from a generation ahead of them. The two barbers also team up at the start of each school year to help provide free haircuts at the Jackie Robinson Center for disadvantaged children.

“The generational differences in barbershops are great, and you find different perspectives from seniors, middle age people and young adults all with their own views on life,” says Riddle, 64, who has worked with Cathcart for the past .three years, after closing his own long-time barbershop. “That’s what makes it such a community place.”

Indeed, just when it seems that the entire clientele are African-American men, a beefy Caucasian high school football coach named Kevin Corrigan walks in. He’s been friends with Cathcart since high school, and his arrival sparks immediate ribbing.

“It’s my token white friend,” Cathcart jokes, drawing uproarious laughter from his clientele. “The misconception is that a black barbershop only does black hair, but we cut everyone.”

“But any white guy that comes in a barbershop, you’re suspected of being a government agent, like the tax bureau,” says Riddle.

“No! Parole!” Corrigan explodes with laughter. “I get the reverse of how African-Americans are treated everywhere else they go in society. People in the area see me hanging here and wonder, ‘How does he get a pass?’”

Corrigan notes that he’s been coming to Great Cuts throughout its six years of business. He grew up in the San Gabriel Valley and, like many of the others, has known Cathcart since they were kids.

“It’s comfortable, nice, relaxed, fun. You find out what’s going on around here and Pasadena here,” says Corrigan. “I’ve coached a long time, so I see a lot of kids I coach come in years later saying what’s going on. Wally sees people come in with their kids and grandkids after they first come in here young.”

For his part, Cathcart is proud of the fact that a fairly large number of his customers are people who have crossed racial lines to come to him for cuts. He notes that traditionally people tend to stick with their own ethnicities when it comes to visit a barbershop, with whites seeming to usually go to white barbers, Asians to Asians, and so on.

Even as he notices the generational bonds among families that come into his shop, Cathcart also notices the hair trends that come and go. He believes that the images on TV “dictate” the way people want to grow their hair, noting that a lot of African-Americans currently favor a “more natural” look where they grow the top of their hair out into Afro styles, but believes that tastes will return to favoring crew cuts and flat tops sooner than later.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of seeing life through people’s hairstyles lies in the fact that Cathcart believes he can evaluate the state of the economy through haircut trends as well.

“The barbershop is the microcosm of the economy, because when people are employed and doing well, it flourishes, since they come in regularly to look nice,” says Cathcart, who also sells life insurance policies from the shop. “We’re at the grass roots of what’s going on in the country. We’ll know immediately if Trump is improving things or not.

“When I opened here six years ago, I didn’t know if I’d be open a week,” he continues. “But as the economy slowly progresses, we now just have to push for small businesses locally. Part of the reason I wanted to open was to inspire people in my community to open their own business, and support our own. Government won’t take care of you.”

As the group of friends finally gets ready to wrap up their fun for the night, Cathcart turns the conversation back toward politics and the national transition that is at hand. He notes that he’s never seen Trump “with a black person other than [“The Apprentice” cast member] Omarosa [Manigault] and Ben Carson, ever,” and is leery of the president-elect’s economic policies since Trump has been very vague about what his actual steps are.

He believes that most of his customers would say that President Obama did the best he could with a bad situation when he entered office amid the economic meltdown of 2008. He credits Obama with improving the nation’s auto and housing markets, and that he took out the world’s worst terrorist in Osama bin Laden, but still harbors some frustrations.

“He doesn’t get a lot of slack from the African-American community because they think he could’ve done more,” says Cathcart. “He had more drug arrests than any President in history. In my opinion, you shouldn’t do life for selling drugs. Pharmacies do abuses all the time, but a man on the street trying to feed his family getting arrested? I don’t think it’s fair.”

For now, all Cathcart can do is look to the future with cautious hope. He’s filled with opinions, but he knows that it’s also time to face reality in the era of our reality-TV president.

“He’s the president of our government, but I’m the president of my life,” says Cathcart. “I’m not a politician, I’m a community activist.”n

Great Cuts is located at 3006 Glenrose Avenue in Altadena.