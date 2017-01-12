Drawing parallels to a case in which a mentally disturbed woman was released from a county jail at night with no resources and 11 months later was found dead, a prominent lawyer has filed a claim for damages on behalf of a Pasadena family that says their mentally impaired patriarch suffered much the same fate at the hands of city, county and state law enforcement officials.

“This is not the first time the LASD’s disregard for mental health concerns and failure to properly notify family members has led to the death of an arrestee,” attorney Mark Geragos wrote in the claim filed Dec. 21 with the Pasadena City Clerk’s Office. Geragos was referring to the 2009 case of 24-year-old Mitrice Richardson. Richardson, who suffered from bipolar disorder, was arrested in Malibu and taken into custody at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. She was released later that evening and was not seen again until her skeletal remains were found in a remote canyon eight miles from the sheriff’s station.

Geragos called the LASD’s behavior in the Richardson case “strikingly similar” to how 71-year-old Gerald Sakamoto was treated leading up to his death on Monday, Aug. 1.

Only this time it’s not just the Sheriff’s Department that the high-profile Geragos, a La Cañada Flintridge resident who is known as “lawyer to the stars,” is taking to task. “The California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department and Pasadena Police Department contributed to, and are partially responsible for, the death of Gerald Sakamoto,” the lawyer states in the document.

A sheriff’s statement issued at the time of Sakamoto’s death said, “All persons being released from our custody are offered the opportunity to stay in custody up to 16 hours, or until daylight hours, to arrange transportation or to contact service providers,” but Sakamoto had apparently declined these accommodations. Even though Sakamoto’s wife, Jane, said in the claim that she informed all the above-named law enforcement agencies about her husband’s many medical conditions, “Our records indicate that Mr. Sakamoto was not identified as requiring special needs or assistance during his time at IRC,” the statement continued.

