The Pasadena Police Department has changed its body camera policy by removing language that classified all footage as investigative material and barring police officers from using the cameras to tape people exercising their First Amendment rights at demonstrations.

“Progress is being made on a complicated issue,” said City Councilman John Kennedy, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee. “The objective is to bring as much transparency and good government as possible to the policy associated with the implementation of body worn cameras.”

Audio and visual material deemed investigative materials are outside the scope of the California Public Records Act and are exempt from release.

However, new language included in the ordinance allows the city to withhold disclosure of the footage if its release would endanger witnesses or someone else involved in the investigation, jeopardize the investigation, violate state and federal privacy laws, or if an incident involves potential litigation.

The cameras also cannot be used to film peaceful protesters unless police believe that a criminal act has occurred or one is imminent. Police, however, can film a direct interaction with protestors.

The policy was enacted in November and immediately became controversial when Kennedy and local activists claimed the policy was enacted without public comment. They criticized parts of the policy that allowed police officers to view the video before making statements following critical incidents. That part of the policy has not been changed.

Shortly after the policy became public, City Manager Steve Mermell wrote to the council, saying there could be changes made to the policy based on experiences and policy set by the state Legislature. To date, there are no laws governing the release of body cam footage.

Pasadena Public Information Officer William Boyer said the changes were based on review of the policy, despite a lawsuit filed against the city by the NAACP Pasadena Branch.

“All personnel policies are dynamic in nature and are subject to change,” Boyer said. “As we get into it, we review it more. They rolled it out. They looked at it more and they decided to tweak it a little bit.”

In its lawsuit, the NAACP claimed that Mermell and Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez fraudulently obtained letters of support from the NAACP and other agencies and then changed the policy after receiving grant funds from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Members of the NAACP’s Executive Committee later told the Weekly the lawsuit was filed without the proper vote, or the consent of the NAACP’s national branch. Member voted a short time later to replace President Gary Moody with former NAACP President Del Yarbrough.