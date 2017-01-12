Home Sales 1.12.17

THIS WEEK’S COVER
Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jan
12
Thu
10:00 am Pasadena Bead and Design Show @ Hilton Pasadena
Pasadena Bead and Design Show @ Hilton Pasadena
Jan 12 @ 10:00 am – Jan 15 @ 6:00 pm
The show features superb artistic beads, gemstones, one-of-a-kind jewelry, designer clothing, jewelry supplies, vintage items and artisan-taught workshops for all skill levels. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday. Admission is[...]
6:00 pm Joseph Vorgity / White Lines – A... @ Center for the Arts Eagle Rock
Joseph Vorgity / White Lines – A... @ Center for the Arts Eagle Rock
Jan 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Joseph Vorgity White Lines An exploration of white line woodblock prints White line woodblock prints were first created in Provincetown, MA in 1915. Artists has learned Japanese moku hanga technique and found the multi-block and[...]
6:30 pm STARTUP GRIND PASADENA HOSTS SON... @ EpicSpaces Co-Working
STARTUP GRIND PASADENA HOSTS SON... @ EpicSpaces Co-Working
Jan 12 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Power up your New Year and Get Motivated! Meet PlayStation’s Award-winning Game Developer/Designer, Dave Thach, face-to-face, as he tells us his story. Sharing how his entrepreneurial spirit gave rise into the gaming world. Purchase your[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jan 12 @ 7:00 pm
Tippi Hedren discusses and signs “Tippi: A Memoir” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Conscientious Projector @ Armory Center for the Arts
Conscientious Projector @ Armory Center for the Arts
Jan 12 @ 7:00 pm
The documentary “The Future of Energy” (thefutureofenergy.org) offers hopeful environmental, economic and social messages illustrating alternative energy breakthroughs providing practical, market-based solutions addressing the climate crisis, starting at 7 p.m. Free.
Recent Comments
- Jon Guynn December 13, 2016
Register for pasadenaweekly.com
Login
Follow PW on TwitterMy Tweets
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Join our mailing list and receive the BUZZ email newsletter each week!
All of PW's top stories and fun contests delivered to your inbox every Thursday!
Righteous! You're in!
You must log in to post a comment.