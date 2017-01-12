NO CONNECTION

A recent opinion article made the claim that oil and gas production in California has played a role in the ongoing drought and poses a potential threat to aquifers.

Sadly, this calls into question the work done by local, state and federal regulatory agencies in overseeing the state’s oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry in California is the most regulated in the United States and issues raised concerning it are thoroughly reviewed and appropriate regulatory action taken.

Oil and gas production has coexisted with agricultural and residential uses in California for over 100 years, while contributing substantially to local employment and tax revenues.

The causes of the California drought are complex and multifaceted, but no local, state or federal agency has made the claim that oil and gas production is a contributing cause.

~ JOHN F. REID, VIA INTERNET

OF HUMAN WORTH

A sweeping trend is rebounding in America; it’s the idea that some people are just more valuable than others based on bogus criteria. It’s nothing less than a phony hierarchy of human worth.

The hierarchy reflects blanket judgments about people: Men are better than women; straight people are better than gay people; owners are better than workers; people born in America are better than those born outside America; English speakers are better than non-English speakers; white people are better than people of color; and, of course, rich people are better than poor people.

The latter premise reflects an economic arrogance that assumes “Good people just don’t become poor.”

America fought the Civil War over these kinds of assumptions. We championed civil rights to put down these ideas. We challenged these notions in support of women’s rights and gay rights, but they are returning with a vengeance.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously remarked, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Dr. King was right; character is the proper measure of good or bad.

Being gay or straight, or white or black, or rich or poor doesn’t make us good or bad. Being a person of character, who is trustworthy, respectful, kind, responsible, fair and a good citizen — that is what makes us good.

Don’t be fooled into using phony criteria to judge people, criteria over which people have little or no control — like the color of their skin, or their gender, or where they were born. We all know good people of all races, nations, religions and circumstances. Stand up against prejudice and bigotry.

~ TIM HOCKETT, VIA INTERNET

DAY OF DECLARATION

The world stands between two civilizations. One civilization is based on competition, division, separation, and greed. That civilization is not working for most people and is now coming to an end. Concurrent with that civilization’s end, the birth of a new civilization, based on unity in diversity, oneness, brotherhood, sharing, justice, freedom and love, if only embryonic, can be seen in the various people’s movements of the world and new ideas of living.

However, when the old and the new come into conflict upheavals occur. So there is tumultuous political, social and economic disruption — the death throes of the old and labor pains of the new. Even the Earth itself responds in natural disasters as the energy caused by stress, fear and anxiety must find an outlet. Thankfully, humanity is not alone at this pivotal time.

The Spiritual Hierarchy, comprised of a Group of perfected and divine Men known as the Masters of Wisdom, has guided humanity’s evolution and inspired its greatest cultural, social, political, economic and artistic achievements for thousands of years. At the pinnacle of Hierarchy stands the World Teacher, Maitreya (My-tray-uh). The world’s major religions await Him as the Christ, Buddha, the Messiah, Imam Mahdi, Krishna and the Bodhisattva. However, Maitreya is not a religious teacher, but a teacher encompassing all areas of life — a truly spiritual teacher.

On 19 July 1977 Maitreya descended from His Himalayan retreat and took an airplane from Pakistan to London, hence fulfilling His prophecy made through Jesus in Palestine 2,000 years ago, that He would return by way of the clouds. Since that time, Maitreya has been living in London’s Asian community and galvanizing the world and bringing about positive change, such as the end of the Cold War and the end of Apartheid in South Africa. There are now over a dozen Masters living in the everyday world, including in New York City, Darjeeling, Geneva, and Tokyo. The most well-known Master is the Master Jesus. He now lives outside of Rome.

Maitreya’s message is simple: we are all brothers, and only by equitably sharing the world’s bountiful resources among all people will we manifest justice and freedom. And justice will lead to the trust between nations needed to secure world peace. Based on sharing, brotherhood, unity and love, our new civilization will be unlike this world has ever known.

Maitreya has been giving television interviews around the world for several years. He does not use His real name, but rather a nom de plume. He comes across simply as an ordinary person, but with extraordinary insight into the many manmade problems besetting humanity. As more and more people hear Maitreya, gather around him and begin to call for what He advocates this will lead to an invitation to Maitreya from the world’s media to address the entire world: the Day of Declaration.

Everyone will see Maitreya on TV, personal computers, and mobile devices, and any way that provides access to television. However, Maitreya will not speak. Rather, He will be heard telepathically (inwardly) in one’s own language. The Day of Declaration will be within a year or two, shortly after the world’s stock markets collapse. This will help to free many people from the materialism and glamour of the old civilization and reorient their priorities.

~ JASON FRANCIS

CLARKSBURG, MASSACHUSETTS