As the founder of Lineage Dance Company (LDC), Hilary Thomas sought to create a performance troupe that uses dance to “tell important stories” that bring divergent communities together. And, since opening the Lineage Performing Arts Center in 2010, she has expanded her vision to include plays, magic performances, concerts and now storytelling shows.

On Sunday, the LDC will team up with the classical group Street Symphony for the latest in a new series of storytelling shows, under the theme “Stories of Parenthood.” Thomas promises that the yarns will range “from the profound to the profane,” while featuring live music by the symphony musicians and dance numbers from Lineage, all combining to create an evening designed to inspire parents of all backgrounds.

“We started doing storytelling nights last year, trying once just to see how it would go and made it open to the public,” says Thomas. “We were packed, and it was so much fun, all the stories were amazing so we wrote a grant request to the city of Pasadena to continue a series of shows of storytelling. Every couple of months we’ve been doing storytelling nights with a theme. Last month was homelessness, and this month is parenting.”

Thomas notes that the theme was inspired by the fact that in the six years since Lineage opened the doors to its current space, six of its dancers have had a total of 11 babies. In fact, she will be telling the story of the six dancers and how all the pregnancies seemed to start after she choreographed a “fertility dance” for one of her troupe who was seeking to conceive.

“It’s been a very fertile space, and I’ve always wanted to do a piece where moms tell their stories about being parents,” says Thomas. “We did a photo shoot of the dancers with their babies, so we have six mothers dancing in front of projections of pictures of them with their kids, while the mothers are telling their own stories on pre-recorded audio.”

In addition to four new dance routines, the show will feature perspectives of parenting through a multimedia performance which includes photography, video, dance, monologues and live music. The photos are created by local lifestyle photographer Ivonne Maria, while local author, cellist and parent, Mark Salzman, will perform solo.

But the key collaboration is with Street Symphony, which was founded by its creative director, Los Angeles Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta. Gupta’s group has made a big splash in a short time on the Los Angeles music scene, with Los Angeles Times critic Mark Swed calling their recent performance of Handel’s Messiah on LA Skid Row “the most relevant ‘Messiah’ in my experience.”

Gupta and Thomas first teamed up because Gupta does physical training with one of the company’s dancers, who works as a personal trainer from a small gym in the back room of LPAC. Thomas kept noticing him passing through the center, and after striking up a conversation, learned that Lineage and Street Symphony had similar artistic goals.

The collaborations between Lineage and Street Symphony are partially funded by the city of Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the city of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division. The partnership will conclude with a four-performance “best of” collection of Thomas’ and Gupta’s selected works from the series.

Sunday’s show will also feature music by John Guth, a composer who was born and raised in Pasadena and whose music has been featured in Lineage shows before, although this is the first time his work will be performed live rather than pre-recorded. All of the evening’s music will be performed by a symphony quartet featuring guitar, cello, piano and violin.

“One story is from a woman named Amy Carlson, who will be talking about the experience of adopting her kids from Russia, while another woman named Lisa Klein will be talking about her daughter as a teenager and how she manages that whole experience of dealing with her once very sweet daughter,” says Thomas. “Mark Salzman, who’s also the cellist in the show, will be talking about his experiences parenting, while Rachel Hope will talk about co-parenting with people whom she has formed a new kind of family with that doesn’t involve romantic links.”

In addition, married couple Paul Siemens and Marisa Echeverria, who have two daughters, will talk from each of their perspectives about an incident in which their daughter was having potential problems in utero. Finally, there will be a male-female dance duet about a couple’s perspective on parenting, and another number is designed for the dancers to each pay tribute to their fathers.

“No matter what the topic, everyone can relate to something in these storytelling nights,” says Thomas. “My thing is turning everything into art, and they always inspire me to create some new dance. It’s kind of bringing the story to me, and we’re doing all the inspiration in-house this time.”

Lineage Dance Company and Street Symphony present “Stories of Parenthood” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. Call (626) 844-7008 or visit lineagepac.org.