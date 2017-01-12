Although no cases of infection have been reported, Huntington Hospital officials are warning heart surgery patients that they may have been exposed to bacteria due to sterilization problems with medical equipment.

According to a letter mailed on Dec. 19 to people who underwent open heart surgery, the problems stem from a machine that is used to heat and cool blood.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating reports that a device used to cool and heat blood during open heart surgery has been linked to a rare bacterial infection caused by a type of bacteria known as nontuberculous mycobacterium,” states the letter signed by Paula Verrette, the hospital’s chief medical officer. “The bacteria are not typically harmful but can cause infections in patients who have had invasive procedures, which can weaken the immune systems.”

Twenty-eight cases of such infections were reported in 2016 in Iowa, Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to the CDC, the chances of getting this infection are very low.

Huntington Hospital officials could not be reached for comment regarding this story.

“To date,” the letter concludes, “we have not seen any patient at Huntington Hospital who has developed this infection.”

However, the letter admits the infection grows slowly and is difficult to diagnose.

Symptoms include rashes, night sweats, muscle aches, joint aches, weight loss, fatigue, unexplained fever, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

Former Altadena Town Councilman Steve Lamb, who underwent heart-related surgery at the hospital two years ago, told the Pasadena Weekly that he was shocked to receive the letter.

“I sterilize my equipment to make myself ginger beer and Huntington Hospital isn’t sterilizing equipment used to heat cool and pump blood during open heart operations?” Lamb said. “What the hell?”

The hospital came under fire in 2015 and 2016 after it was revealed that contaminated scopes may have led to 11 deaths. The scopes may have been part of a lethal “superbug” outbreak. In that case, hospital workers were using compressed air to clean the devices.