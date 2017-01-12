P

asadenans, beware Friday the 13th!

Not only is it the last day of our local Cheeseburger Week festival, it’s the start of dineLA’s semiannual extravaganza, which means that during the next 15 days you can gorge yourself silly consuming more or less bargain price (depending on venue) prix-fixe meals at some of greater Los Angeles’ finest regional restaurants.

You might as well put those new year’s resolutions about weight loss on hold till next month if you want to fully partake. Between lunches as low as $15 and dinners as high as $95-plus, the calorie count is likely to be astronomical (but worth it) and the only exercise you’re probably going to have time for is whatever you’re able to get in moving from one eatery to the next. So add another five to those 10 pounds you wanted to lose and make a plan to indulge.

For locals, the good news is that as of Jan. 6 more than 30 restaurants in Pasadena, South Pasadena, Arcadia, San Gabriel, Glendale and Highland Park have signed up. The website (discoverlosangeles.com) lists participants by neighborhood along with the menus they’ll be offering.

Most entrants are repeaters, many with minor variants on menus from years past. But just like the old sweater you pull out of the closet every once in a while remembering how much you’ve always loved it, some of these menus are oldies but goodies. But there are also a few newcomers and some restaurants whose current offerings will surprise even those who frequent them.

My first priority is to visit a few places I’ve never been to and I’ve already picked out many of the menu items I’m planning to order. Tops on my list are Glendale’s Bar Verde at Nordstrom’s and K.Ramen.Burger.Beer on the second level of Katsuya, both in the Americana at Brand complex.

Bar Verde’s $29 dinner menu includes kung pao brussels sprouts with pork belly and peanuts among its appetizers, fried chicken and caviar with smoked crème fraiche, coleslaw and flatbread as an entrée and an enticing maple apple cobbler with oatmeal crumble and vanilla gelato as one of three desserts.

K.’s $20 lunch selections include calamari steak (with wasabi cocktail sauce) as a starter, black miso ramen with sesame chi-yu noodles and a barbecue pork belly sandwich with citrus slaw, poached egg and karashi mustard as mains and a number of Coolhaus ice creams (I’ve pre-picked chocolate molten cake) as a finale.

I’m also heading to Highland Park to check out Café Birdie, which opened last September to enthusiastic reviews. The $39 dinner items include grain salad with beluga lentils, farro, charred broccolini, carrots, pomegranate and charmoula, Moroccan-spiced fried chicken with harissa aioli and lime, black pepper tagliatelle with sunchoke purée, cavolo nero, hazelnuts and pecorino plus mascarpone cheesecake with pistachio crust and preserved blackberries. Also a complimentary glass of wine!

San Gabriel’s Chang’an has a $15 lunch with some interesting appetizers: sliced lotus roots with sweet sticky rice, shisito peppers with millet, deep-fried silken tofu cubes and steamed chicken with hot chili sauce and peanuts. Equally tempting are a couple of the entrées: braised pork belly cubes with soy and grilled basa (Asian catfish) filets with lemon, both served with rice. For an extra $3, you can get chicken soup with dictyophora (a mushroom long fabled to be a potent aphrodisiac, so if you plan to order it, be sure you’ve invited the right person to dine with you!).

Having taken care of these new restaurants, I’ve managed to fill only two days of lunches and dinners with 26 more slots available, most for old favorites. After browsing through the dineLA menus online, I’ve starred five not-to-miss lunches and menu choices therein:

1) Celestino (mushroom soup, risotto with sage and prosciutto and orange ricotta cheesecake – $25)

2) Central Park (sherry-laced crab bisque, grilled ahi sandwich and carrot cake – $15)

3) Green Street Tavern (salad of red cabbage, broccoli, Swiss chard, mint and tandoori chickpeas with coconut tahini dressing followed by pan-roasted salmon with eggplant mole, hominy, green beans, cilantro chimichurri and lime – $15)

4) Malbec (corvina ceviche with red onion, yellow pepper and crispy quinoa, papardelle with lamb ragu and porcini mushrooms and then chocolate panna cotta with crème anglaise and berries coulis – $20)

5) Sesame Grill in Arcadia (jumbo lump crab cake with tarragon aioli, grilled jumbo prawns with creamed jasmine rice and spinach and flourless Callebaut chocolate cake for dessert – $20)

As for dinners, so far I’ve only preselected three:

1) A return to Green Street Tavern (“everything churros” starter with charcoal smoked salmon bonito, fennel, whipped cream cheese and lime, then “mescal mojo” pork ribs with butternut squash, toasted barley, bacon-fig crumble and mojo crema honey crisp apples, followed by dulce de leche pot de crème with plantain, cocoa nib, sesame, butter flakes, popcorn and spiced ganache – $29)

2) Il Fornaio (house-made flatbread topped with goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato, red onions, Kalamata olives, basil and oregano, then chicken breast marinated with sage, rosemary, thyme, white wine, Dijon mustard and lemon with spicy peperoncino sauce, sautéed spinach and Yukon gold potatoes, ending with bread pudding with apples, golden raisins, figs and brandy served with crème anglaise and caramel-sea salt gelato – $39)

3) Maison Akira (unagi barbecue eel on feuillatée with wasabi potatoes and beans piquillo sauce, sautéed Mediterranean loup de mer on winter mix mushroom ragout and roasted vegetables and flourless Satsuma tangerine cake with hazelnut chocolate mousse – $49).

There are miles to go, many other restaurants to visit and meals to eat if we have the stamina to persevere. We’re definitely planning to break open our piggy bank toward the end of the dineLA period and splurge on the most tantalizing high-end meal being offered in Pasadena, a $115 six-course tasting dinner at Alexander’s Steakhouse centering on an 18-ounce dry-aged New York prime steak (Course 5) which is listed on the restaurant’s à la carte menu at $80 all by itself.

While impressive, the steak isn’t nearly as interesting as other choices, like dry-aged tataki with pickled and black garlic and charred onion ponzu (Course 1), octopus with Calabrian chili, honeynut squash and ink crumble (Course 2), cauliflower soup with brussels chimichurri, smoked almond and mustard miso (Course 3), chicken-fried sweetbreads with marrow caramel, caper wasabi powder and pickled Buddha’s hand (Course 4) and dark chocolate brownie with milk chocolate namelaka, pretzel crumble and malted milk ice cream (Course 6).

This extravaganza is likely to mark the grande finale to this winter’s dineLA experience for us, a way to at least temporarily lose ourselves in admiration of outstanding culinary artistry in these increasingly troubling times. Heed the advice in Ecclesiastes 8:15: “A man hath no better thing under the sun than to eat and to drink and to be merry.” n