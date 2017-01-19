In the fourth possibly gang-related shooting incident in as many weeks, shots fired from a passing car in a Northwest Pasadena neighborhood early Monday morning resulted in two women being taken to Huntington Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

At a meeting Thursday organized by Councilman John Kennedy at the Pasadena Woman’s Club, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez pleaded with witnesses to come forward.

“I know it’s dangerous,” said Sanchez, “and I know it’s concerning, and I know that you have to live in the neighborhood that you live in. But at the end of the day, we have to come together as a community.”

The incident where Monday’s shooting occurred is less than a mile from Fair Oaks Avenue and Claremont Street where Pasadena residents Antoine Sutphen Jr. and Ormani Duncan, both 24, were fatally gunned down in a drive-by shooting in front of a homemade memorial for Brandon Douglas, also 24. Douglas was killed in a drive-by shooting on that spot on Dec. 22.

Two others, a man and a woman, were wounded in the Jan. 6 shooting, one critically. The next afternoon, another man was shot in the thigh while visiting the makeshift memorial for Douglas, whose formal memorial service was held that morning.

The identities of the living victims are not being released.

So far, no arrests have been made in this latest round of gangland violence. Police are investigating all of the shootings for connections to a war between gangs in Duarte and Altadena locked in a bloody feud with a Pasadena gang.

Shortly after the Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 shooting incidents, police arrested 10 people and seized nine weapons in three separate arrests.

Arrested on gang and gun possession charges were: Doncell Hannah, 23, Michael Robertson, 31, Richard Isham, 31, all of Pasadena, and Richard Toney, 26, of Duarte; Marcet Mormon, 32, and Kaquann Offutt, 27, both of Pasadena; and Randy Broadmax 29, Marvin Evans, 30, Derek Brown, 31, and Dwayne Evans, 32, all of Pasadena. All of the men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

None of the 10 men have been charged in connection with the deaths of Sutphen and Duncan or in the wounding of the other victims.

“We are still investigating,” said Pasadena police spokesperson Lt. Vasken Gourdikian. “It will be awhile before we know if any of the guns were connected to the murder and right now we are proceeding as if we have not caught the main suspect.”

In the Monday morning attack, shots rang out on Garfield Avenue near Ashtabula Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. when a suspect in a light-colored vehicle opened fire on a group of women who were standing near a parked car.

An 18-year-old woman was shot once in the hand and suffered cuts to the back of her head from flying glass emanating from the car window that the bullet passed through. A second woman was also injured by flying glass, authorities said.