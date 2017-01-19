It’s been a long wait. Maestro, the new restaurant on the site formerly occupied by Azeen’s, the highly acclaimed but long languishing Afghan eatery, finally opened two weeks ago on Jan. 6. Originally set to debut last fall, Maestro ran into the Pasadena building department’s repeated requests for design changes, delaying its launch by several months.

Meanwhile, Maestro partner (there are four) and star chef, Acapulco-born Daniel Godinez, was busy elsewhere. After all, he not only had his two restaurants in Orange (both called Anepalco) to oversee but was also preparing to open El Mercado Modern Cuisine, another dinner house whose unique menu boasts 31 dishes, one from each Mexican state, in Santa Ana in August.

Having looked at the tantalizing menus and stellar reviews of these three restaurants, and as a result being perhaps even more impatient to visit Maestro than the owners were to finally open it, we gave them six days to work out kinks before descending upon it on Jan. 11 with another equally eager couple.

Naturally, we weren’t alone. Upon our arrival, we found Maestro just about full (the interior is fairly small and noisy, probably holding no more than 50). Nevertheless, our table was being readied and we were greeted warmly by both hostess and server Sammy.

The dining room is long and narrow, with a tangerine tufted suede banquette along the eastern wall and another smaller L in tan leather with matching armchairs at the entry window. All the other (very comfy) chairs are upholstered in deep orange leather. Tables are dark wood with lighter herringbone-patterned hardwood floors.

Tall steel-blue wainscoting panels are topped by used brick and cream colored upper walls. The ceiling is high, lighting low. Background music is upbeat Latin. At the rear is a small bar with a colorful Mexican tile backsplash where the tender mixes cocktails featuring premium tequilas and mescal.

There’s quite a difference between the menu we were handed and the one on the restaurant’s website. The online version includes six tempting signature cocktails, eight appetizers, five tacos and 13 dinner items. Our printed sheet contained an undifferentiated 19-item list, all, Sammy told us, designed for sharing.

It also listed six cocktails, all $12 and all delicious (we each had two) but a bit more traditional than those online — e.g., agave old fashioned with tequila, mescal and bitters, Spanish gin and tonic with a rosemary sprig and a couple of fresh blackberries and house margarita with lime, agave and tequila blanca. Only the “Brimstone” — pineapple, fresh ginger, lemon and repo (aged) tequila — was unusual.

Other spirits were also limited, but one of the partners making the rounds mentioned that Mexican wines, craft beers and more varieties of mescal and tequila were soon to come. Having checked out the signature concoctions on El Mercado’s website, I can’t wait for Maestro’s bar to get into full swing.

We picked seven plates to share: street corn with chile de arbol aioli, cotija and chapulines – $11; ceviche with seafood, uni, chile manzano, cucumber and heirloom tomato – $12; picadas with queso panela, jocoque, salsa roja and red radish – $9; roasted beets with goat cheese quemado, pineapple and “hearth on fire” – $12; chicken mole with eggplant, queso fresco and jocoque – $15; chicken tinga enchilada with chile quajillo and queso oaxaca – $15; and lamb barbacoa with nopales, nixtamal tortillas and cilantro – $17.

Lucky we didn’t ask for a translation of chapulines (grasshoppers) before we ordered. At least two of us would have nixed the dish, a thick, spicy, luscious corn soup served in a communal bowl decorated with two skewered baby corncobs, roasted, dipped in aioli and rolled in hot smoked chili flakes. We adored the tiny cobs and after whining to Sammy that two weren’t enough for four to share were rewarded with an additional two.

Our ceviche, supposedly made from shrimp, actually contained a preponderance of tender octopus which, alas, put the dish off-limits for one of our quartet. Goody! More for the other three, including one who was delighted to shamelessly drain the bowl of the tangy liquid remnants after all the solids had been consumed.

Don’t feel sorry for the cephalopod-rejecter. She feasted on the purple beets topped with dollops of ivory goat cheese and sunshiny pineapple chunks. BTW, “hearth on fire” turned out to be hearts on fire, a microgreen with brilliant jade valentine-shaped leaves veined in scarlet.

Our picada (singular), amasa pancake topped with tangy red salsa, jocoque (a Mexican yogurt), panela cheese crumbles and a canopy of overlapping diaphanous red radish slices, may have been the loveliest of all our beautifully plated dishes. One complaint: Its small size (four or five inches in diameter) made divvying it up a real pain.

The mole was drop-dead gorgeous, a serpentine pattern of fat chicken chunks, snowy jocoque globs and verdant dollops of avocado purée set into a dark shallow lake of subtly spiced chocolate-based sauce whose borders were outlined with additional avocado purée, the whole sprinkled with crumbles of fresh cheese and sesame seed. It came with a small side of jasmine rice.

We didn’t find the eggplant. But today I noticed a Yelp photo in which eggplant purée was definitely the outlining substance. The poster of the picture also identified the sinuous shape as a representation of Mexico. Aha! Reexamining my husband’s cell-phone snap, I clearly made out the Baja and Yucatan peninsulas. Sammy should have let us in on the secret before we devoured it.

Our enchilada was dandy — wrapper thin and tender, chile sauce tasty, melted oaxacan string cheese unctuous. But it paled beside the barbecued lamb, a spicy stew of succulent meat swimming in a complex, full-bodied gravy topped with fresh cilantro. The two nixtamal (lime-infused masa) tortillas were inadequate for four entranced diners intent on sopping up every drop. But again, our pleas to Sammy quickly brought two more.

Choosing our meal was difficult. Picking a dessert was much easier since there was only one: sweet corncake with cilantro ice cream ($8). The warm rectangle perched among golden strands and droplets of roasted corn purée was in heavenly, creamy texture similar to Southern spoonbread. The small emerald scoop of herbed ice cream was a perfect complement.

Our initiation into Godinez’s culinary artistry left us hungering and thirsting for more. As food, beverages and hours increase in coming weeks, we’ll be returning as often as possible. For many of us the New Year hasn’t been holding much promise, but the addition of Maestro to Pasadena’s dining scene is one very bright exception.

Bravo, Maestro!

Maestro

110 E. Union St., Pasadena | (626) 787-1512 maestropasadena.com

Full Bar/Major Cards