Dear Patti,

Right after I graduated high school, I got a job as a receptionist for an up-and-coming company. After four years of working (eight months ago), I realized I really wanted to go to nursing school and become a registered nurse. I enrolled in a highly respected nursing program as soon as I could and I love it.

My brother, Miles, and his wife, Rachel, are wonderful and offered me a place to stay at their house rent-free for as long as I’m a student. I will forever be grateful. Rachel’s mother, Deborah, was already living with them. Rachel and I have always been close and I’ve been cooking and cleaning and helping out as best I can.

As soon as I moved in, however, it became apparent that Deborah hated the idea of me moving in. She’s rude and jealous and is always creating tension with me. I just stayed quiet at first because the last thing I wanted was to cause any problems for Miles and Rachel. Unfortunately, this lady is so verbally abusive that lately I’ve been speaking up and responding back to her verbal attacks.

Yesterday, I came home from a long day of classes and Deborah insisted that all four of us have a family meeting. To my surprise, she went on and on about how angry, hostile and aggressive I was. At the end of this meeting, Rachel responded that whether we liked it or not, we’re all a family and have to work it out. Miles and Rachel want all four of us to go to family therapy or for Deborah and me to do conjoint therapy together. I’m fine going to counseling but I’m confused. What exactly is anger, hostility and aggressiveness? Are all three the same? What is the difference between being hostile or just trying to stand up for myself? Isn’t that healthy?

— Tess

Dear Tess,

You’ve uprooted a large part of everything familiar to you such as your job, the people you worked with every day and where you lived in order to create the life you really want and have the opportunity to do the work you believe you were meant to do. That’s wonderful! You’re being strong and brave and it sounds like Miles and Rachel are very proud of you for what you are accomplishing. Try not to get discouraged.

Anger is a natural emotion; specifically, a response to fear, harm or pain. This distress or pain can be physical or an attack on one’s ego, self-esteem or one’s needs. Is it possible that Deborah is experiencing anger in response to the threat she feels concerning you joining the family? Is she afraid of being replaced? Are you experiencing anger toward Deborah? A resentment at being hurt by her?

Aggression is a behavior often perceived as emotionally or physically threatening or harmful to others. This aggressive action is intended to accomplish some goal such as hurting another or to defend against harm by exhibiting power. Oftentimes aggression is resulting from anger but not always. A commonly held misconception is that anger automatically leads to aggressive outbursts and that the only effective way to express anger is through aggression. Examples of aggressive behavior include intimidation such as verbal and nonverbal threats, belittling, humiliating, blaming, deliberately excluding or discriminating against others, invading another’s personal space, refusing to forgive or denying any responsibility for one’s actions and physical behavior such as breaking objects, being overly punitive or using physical threats or violence. Is Deborah partaking in aggressive acts towards you? Are you being aggressive as well? If so, how? This would be a good topic to discuss in counseling.

Hostility is a negative mood or temperament, a consistent and chronic set of biased attitudes and negative judgments that may include anger and aggression in response to a perceived threat or harm. Were you or Deborah exhibiting hostility even before you lived together?

Anger is an emotion, aggression is a behavior and hostility is a systematic, negative way of being. One goal of conjoint therapy is not to remove or repress the feeling of anger but to learn how to express anger in a healthy, assertive and appropriate manner, giving both of you a chance to acknowledge and experience your individual anger without aggression or hostility.

Patti Carmalt-Vener, a faculty member with the Southern California Society for Intensive Short Term Psychotherapy, has been a psychotherapist in private practice for 23 years and has an office in Pasadena. Contact her at (626) 584-8582 or email pcarmalt@aol.com. Visit her website, patticarmalt-vener.com.