At 66, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Rodney Crowell is well positioned to rest on his laurels. His songs have been recorded by a substantive array of Americana, country and pop artists, including ex-father-in-law Johnny Cash, Etta James, Waylon Jennings, Jewel, Tim McGraw, Van Morrison, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Bob Seger, George Strait, Keith Urban, Lee Ann Womack and Wynonna. That list doesn’t include early champion Emmylou Harris, with whom Crowell shares a Best Americana Album Grammy Award for 2013’s “Old Yellow Moon.” He’s enjoyed a staunch fan base since the 1970s, when he signed on as rhythm guitarist in Harris’ fabled Hot Band.

Creatively speaking, the Houston native’s still on an upward trajectory, so there’s little likelihood he’ll put down his pen and guitar. Like ex-wife Rosanne Cash, Crowell earned fresh respect as a writer with a literary memoir (2011’s “Chinaberry Sidewalks”), and his acclaimed 2014 album “Tarpaper Sky” demonstrated he’s still digging for melodic hooks and lyrical relevance. Now he’s preparing a cross-country tour promoting his 15th solo album, “Close Ties.” Scheduled for a March 31 release by New West, it includes a Sheryl Crow duet (“I’m Tied to Ya”) and lead single “It Ain’t Over Yet,” featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White.

Crowell’s career prospects ascended in the early 1970s when word got around about Harris’ tenor-voiced duet partner and she recorded definitive versions of Crowell-penned classics like “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight” and “Till I Gain Control Again.” By the time he topped the charts as a solo artist with 1988’s handsomely produced “Diamonds & Dirt,” which yielded five number one country singles (including 1990 Best Country Song Grammy winner “After All This Time”), Crowell was co-writing with legendary songwriters like fellow Texan Guy Clark and Harlan Howard.

“Diamonds & Dirt” was Crowell’s fifth major-label album — a demonstration of corporate patience no doubt facilitated by his commercial success as a songwriter and producer. His rollicking tunes reflected childhood influences of the Beatles, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Hank Williams and schooled subsequent generations of songwriters in turn. Since 2001’s widely celebrated “The Houston Kid,” his music’s grown increasingly personal, streaked with wise humor and rue, and has been released primarily by independent labels.

Crowell’s experiences as songwriter, artist and producer have afforded him a rare perspective on the craft as well as the business of music. He’ll be discussing his career, as well as “Close Ties,” at the Grammy Museum Monday night, in a Q&A session moderated by Grammy Foundation and MusiCares Vice President Scott Goldman. The event kicks off the museum’s 2017 Americana Series; songwriters and fans would do well to reserve tickets.

The Americana Music Association and 88.5FM KCSN present an evening with Rodney Crowell at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Downtown LA, at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23; $20. Info: (213) 765-6800. rodneycrowell.com, grammymuseum.org