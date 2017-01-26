As Donald Trump was declaring war on the media Saturday over differences on how many people actually attended his inauguration, millions of people were taking to the streets of Washington, DC, and cities around the planet to protest against the president’s agenda to “make America great again.”

“For me, this is not about President Trump as an individual, but about the ability of government to be transparent and collectively work together on behalf of all the people, not just a select few,” said former Pasadena City Council member Jacque Robinson-Baisley.

Robinson-Baisley was among more than 1,000 people attending the Rally at the Rotunda at Pasadena City Hall, one of several similar protests staged in cities throughout the world, including Los Angeles. There, an estimated 750,000 people — including many from the Pasadena event — participated in the daylong Women’s March.

“I believe in justice and equality for all people and I am very concerned that this administration will take us in a direction that will greatly undermine the value and protection of all of our citizens, particularly women,” said Pasadena Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater, who, like Robinson-Baisley, attended rallies in Pasadena and Los Angeles.

“In particular, I am concerned about LGBT, women’s and voting rights, environmental protections and climate change,” Grater said.

Even Antarctica

Locally, people converged on Pasadena’s City Hall for the Rally at the Rotunda event a few hours prior to the rally in downtown Los Angeles began that afternoon.

“The organizing committee was hoping for 200 people,” said Monica Hubbard, who helped put together Pasadena’s event.

Although these were called women’s rallies, men and children also participated to show their opposition to Trump’s policies on such issues as immigration, health care, equal rights, education and the environment.

“That so many more people of all ages showed up, not just here in Pasadena and Los Angeles but all over the country, indicated the depth of concern for our nation,” Hubbard said.

An estimated half-million people gathered Saturday in the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington, and large numbers of people rallied in San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and smaller communities in all 50 states. People in Toronto, London, Paris, Florence, Brussels, Belgrade, Prague, Budapest, Durban, Melbourne, Brasilia, Santiago, Nairobi, Macau and Tel Aviv were among those in 32 countries who protested against Trump, according to USA Today and other news sources. There was even an anti-Trump rally onboard a surveyor ship in Antarctica, according to The New York Times.

As The New York Times explained in its coverage Saturday, “two parallel and separate Americas were on display in virtually the same location,” reporters Susan Chira and Yamiche Alcindor observed in their Jan. 21 story about events in Washington. “First there was President Trump’s inauguration, his message of an ailing society he would restore to greatness aimed at the triumphant supporters who thronged Washington on Friday.

“Then on Saturday, in what amounted to a counterinauguration,” the story continues, “the speakers, performers and marchers proclaimed allegiance to a profoundly different vision of the nation. They voiced determination to protect an array of rights that they believe Mr. Trump threatens, and that they thought only recently were secure.”

“I marched to resist Trump,” said Tanya Johnson, a former Pasadena resident who now lives in Upland and attended a women’s rally in Riverside. “Knowing the egomaniac and narcissist that Trump is, the only way to defeat him will be to remind him that more people oppose him than support him. It killed him to see the millions that came out on Saturday versus those that attended or watched the inauguration.”

Former Pasadena City Council member Ann-Marie Villicana and her husband Robin Salzer supported Trump and attended his inauguration Friday. Dressed in formal attire later that night for one of the balls celebrating the occasion, Salzer said his wife and he witnessed protesters in the streets breaking windows and attacking partygoers. All told, police arrested 95 people on charges of felony rioting, according to CNN.

“While walking to the inaugural ball we were walking with a group of about 20 people and protesters locked arms and shouted anti-Trump obscenities. They blocked us from crossing the street. The man behind me was spat on and another man behind me had acid thrown at him,” said Salzer, a longtime Pasadena restauranteur who runs a free meal program at the Jackie Robinson Community Center and the Villa Park Community Center.

“I think there are people who will never accept the outcome of the election, and some of them were protesting just out of spite. I think it was orchestrated. I think they are protesting because they are afraid of the unknown. We have a First Amendment and our freedom of speech is probably our most important right. There is nothing wrong with peaceful protest, but I don’t think the violence I saw is the right way to go about it,” said Salzer.

No arrests were reported at the rallies in Washington, Los Angels and Pasadena.

Never Lose Hope

US Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) attended Saturday’s demonstration at Pasadena City Hall, along with other local leaders, including recently elected Assemblyman Anthony Portantino, (D-Pasadena), and state Senate Majority Leader Sen. Kevin DeLeon of Los Angeles.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who represents portions of Pasadena, attended both the women’s rally in Washington and the inauguration, while Chu and more than 50 Democrats in Congress stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony.

“We’re marching today because immigrants made this nation great,” Schiff said in a series of tweets, referring to Trump’s repeated threat to deport undocumented immigrants. “We’re marching because women’s rights are human rights. We’re marching because we will not be silent in the face of hate.”

Many Democrats decided to stay away from Friday’s inauguration soon after a war of words on Twitter broke out between Trump and civil rights icon Democratic Congressman John Lewis of Georgia.

Lewis said Trump was not a legitimate president because of alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee during the election in what American intelligence officials have said was an attempt to help Trump defeat Clinton.

Trump tweeted that Lewis was “All talk, talk, talk, no action or results. Sad!”

Lewis marched with Martin Luther King Jr. during civil rights protests in the 1960s and was sprayed with fire hoses and beaten by police and whites opposed to civil rights and desegregation.

During a women’s rally in Atlanta on Saturday, Lewis received a hero’s welcome and called on people to fight back against oppression.

“Sometimes you have to turn things upside down to turn things right-side up. We cannot afford to be silent,” Lewis told the crowd, according to CNN. “We have a moral obligation to fight and never lose hope. We must vote like we never have before.”

‘Alternative Facts’

Local filmmaker Patricia Cunliffe, who occasionally writes for the Pasadena Weekly, said she marched not just for women’s rights but for several other causes, including health care, immigration and Black Lives Matter.

“I marched against war, hate, greed, racism and sexism. I did not march for Hillary,” said Cunliffe, who supported Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Sanders spoke at the Washington rally. Hillary Clinton did not attend, although she did attend the inauguration with her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton also did not attend the rally in Washington.

“I marched for everyone,” Cunliffe said. “And I respect every man and child who marched with us on Saturday.”

Protesters may have serious cause for their concerns if the actions of last weekend become the norm for Trump’s administration.

Within minutes of Trump taking the oath of office, the new White House website went live. Critics quickly noted the climate change page had been removed, along with a PDF of LGBT rights in the work place. The civil rights page was also taken down, as was a Spanish-language version of the site.

A pro-law enforcement page was placed on the home page that seemed to take aim at activists calling for police accountability.

“The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration,” reads a page on the website titled “Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community.”

“President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it. … Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter.”

Later that day, Trump signed an executive order that will lead to the repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act, or Obamacare, and raised taxes for some middle-class homeowners by eliminating a scheduled 25 percent cut in the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) mortgage insurance premiums. The result will be an increase of $500 annually on mortgages worth $200,000.

There were other jaw-dropping moments throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, in his first press briefing after Trump was sworn in, White House spokesman Sean Spicer argued with the media over the number of those in attendance at the inauguration, which he said was the most viewed ever, despite time-stamped visual evidence that clearly shows much larger crowds for President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway called Spicer’s statements “alternative facts,” and claimed the media was lying.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving — Sean Spicer, our press secretary — gave alternative facts,” she said.

To that, moderator Chuck Todd responded: “Alternative facts aren’t facts, they are falsehoods.”

According to Nielsen ratings, 31 million people watched the inauguration on television, down from 38 million people who watched Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Off We Go

By Tuesday morning, Trump had withdrawn from the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement, imposed a freeze on hiring of federal employees and signed an executive action reinstating the so-called Mexico City Policy, which bars international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that perform or promote abortions from receiving US government funding, according to the White House website and CNN. Also by then, Trump had met with the heads of US automakers, telling them they would face up to 75 percent fewer environmental regulations if they stayed in the US, and heavy taxes if they left and tried to sell their cars in the US.

Reflecting on Saturday’s events, “Everyone was happy because everyone got to weigh in on what was happening in their universe and put their mind and heart together and responded in such a way that’s so healthy in the community,” said Patricia Hurley, co-founder of the Light Bringer Project, producers of the annual Doo Dah Parade and the city’s Chalk Fest. Hurley attended the Rally at the Rotunda in Pasadena. At the event in Los Angeles, many wore pink knit hats and drew cat faces on their signs in direct confrontation to Trump’s tape-recorded “grab ’em by the pussy” remark during the campaign. Many women viewed Trump’s candid statement as an attack on their basic freedom not to be sexually assaulted.

Robinson-Baisley said she was heartened by turnouts at both rallies. But, she cautioned, people are in a marathon, not a sprint, and must be prepared to work to achieve their goals.

“The day of solidarity was a start, but I hope we all work individually and collectively to keep the momentum going and turn Saturday’s protest into tangible action on a local and national level,” said Robinson-Baisley.

Salzer said he can’t make excuses for Trump. “Starting with the tweets and the war with the press, he is doing things outside of protocol. I think on both sides the ‘alternative facts’ are a big deal about nothing. This is a president that is swinging back. He is not taking it,” Salzer said.

“Hopefully everyone will take a step back and take a deep breath” Salzer said. “I think the question is are we going to bring jobs back and build our infrastructure. Every ailment we have in our country is about jobs. We need jobs, rather than bickering about how many people were at an inauguration. We need to talk about jobs.”

PW Arts Editor Carl Kozlowski and Argonaut Editor Joe Piasecki contributed to this report.