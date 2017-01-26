Eddie Ifft has built a worldwide reputation as a comedian and podcaster who’s unafraid to speak his mind on any level. In addition to specials for HBO, Showtime and Comedy Central, he sold out the world-famous Sydney Opera House for the recording of his acclaimed DVD “Live From Australia” and is now the host of the new podcast “The Bingle Show,” which he records from a studio on the tour bus he travels in nationwide.

These days, however, he’s also proud to be a husband and father of a 2-year-old daughter, and that’s added new dimensions to his outlook on life. In particular, it gives his pointedly funny political humor a deeper kick as he comically worries about the effect of a Donald Trump presidency on the world his child will grow up in — a fact he’ll riff on Friday night at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena.

“I’ve always respected women but now having a child and watching my wife do everything she does, I have 10 times more respect,” says Ifft.

“It’s amazing what women do. My politics have changed somewhat because having a child makes me worry about the future. Having a president talk about women that way, being a father you want to keep your daughter away from people like that, and now we have a president like that,” he says of remarks made by Trump about grabbing women’s genitalia.

“I say a lot of crazy stuff onstage and have locker room talk with friends, but I’m also not the president,” he continues. “As a comic, I should be on the fringe of society, expose things and shock people, break ground with disrupting the status quo. But the president has to bring people together. I’m so upset how divided he’s made the country.”

It may seem that Ifft is just another Hollywood liberal spewing a party line, but that’s not the case. He’s built his worldwide popularity — he tours the globe regularly and is most popular in Australia — on his devastatingly funny ability to take shots at the sacred cows across America’s political spectrum.

“Michael Moore said the other day that the only way we’re going to beat this guy is with satire,” says Ifft. “I’m just going to get up onstage and I have an obligation to expose the ridiculous. My job is to make a joke, not to make a point, but if I can do both — woo! I hate splitting the audience, and the only way people will see my point is if I make them laugh by being really funny. Ninety-nine percent of the time they do.”

In speaking about the cultural divide, Ifft is referencing his frequent forays across the heartland, having recently wowed audiences in Kansas City and Florida. But he’s relishing his time at the Ice House, not only for its open-minded audiences but its legendary intimacy.

“I go once a year, or twice a year,” says Ifft. “No joke, it’s my favorite club. I feel like it is the most fun club to perform in maybe anywhere in the world because the sound is so good that it makes a comedian feel so confident that we start performing so freely without feeling self-conscious. I feel some of the best comedy comes out of there because of that.”

Eddie Ifft performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 to $27. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.