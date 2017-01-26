The South Pasadena Library’s Community Room has become a place for amazing events under City Librarian Steve Fjeldsted’s cleverly creative guidance, and tonight, Jan. 26, should prove to be a fun addition to that slate. The library is hosting a screening of the classic 1967 Audrey Hepburn/Alan Arkin thriller “Wait Until Dark,” complete with a presentation by Arkin’s son, author and actor Matthew Arkin.

“Wait” stars Hepburn in one of her most famous roles, as a blind woman defending herself against a terrifying home invasion led by a vicious villain portrayed by Alan Arkin. Audrey Hepburn was nominated for an Academy Award, but lost to Katharine Hepburn for her work in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”

In order to prepare for her role, Audrey Hepburn trained at a school for the blind and for some of the scenes she wore dark contact lenses that not only blocked her eyesight, but also caused her extreme discomfort. After the completion of “Wait Until Dark,” the actress broke up with her husband, the film’s producer Mel Ferrer, and did not make another film for almost a decade until “Robin and Marian” (1976).

The film features an engaging battle of wits between Hepburn and the thugs, and also contains a chilling final scene filmed mostly by the light of a refrigerator lightbulb. The climactic scene caused audiences to shriek in unison when the film was first released in theaters. The tension during the last scene is extremely palpable and still retains its power to frighten, even though it is remarkably devoid of graphic violence. Although the film is unrated, Fjeldsted said it is not appropriate for pre-teens.

Fjeldsted’s inventive nature has inspired him to enhance the spooky atmosphere by switching off the Community Room’s lights for the final scene at the screening, leaving the audience in as frightening a position as Hepburn herself.

The 7 p.m. event is presented by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library and the South Pasadena Public Library. The Community Room is located at 1115 El Centro Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served. Admission is free and no tickets or reservations are necessary