Being called a “regional band” can be a sign of regard for deep musical knowledge and popularity; yet it can also be limiting, suggesting a lack of relevance beyond geographical borders. Saxophonist Chris Miller, whose band the Revelers was nominated last year for a Best Regional Roots Album Grammy Award (for “Get Ready”), chuckles when asked how they feel about the “regional” tag.

“Oh, it’s, you know, political,” he says. “We’re proud to represent our region of southwest Louisiana. In a way, it gives us a huge spotlight, because if we were competing with all, say, the Americana bands of the country, Cajun music would be a small drop in that ocean. We love the fact that southwest Louisiana is one of the only regions in the country that has its own culture and its own identity musically.”

Besides Miller, who grew up in Florida, the six-man band includes accordionist Blake Miller, who was a founding member of the Pine Leaf Boys; Red Stick Ramblers alums Daniel Coolik (fiddle/mandolin), Glenn Fields (drums) and Eric Frey (bass); and Memphis-raised slide guitarist Chas Justus. Fans of the Red Stick Ramblers (familiar to viewers of David Simon’s 2010-2013 HBO series “Treme”) will have a decent idea of what to expect from the Revelers, who last month released their second “Swamp Pop Classics” EP.

With Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras looming on next month’s calendar, many people assume Louisiana bands are busiest now — just as they assume Celtic bands live for St. Patrick’s Day — with no deeper understanding of the music. Speaking from Vermont, where he’s packing before flying to meet the band in Arizona, Miller says the Revelers travel year-round to as many places as possible to fulfill their “mission” of expanding audience views with their music, and inviting them to Louisiana to experience its culture in person.

“Anyone who comes to the Lafayette area is hooked for life —the bands, the music, the food,” he observes. “We love New Orleans. But we’re three hours west, and it couldn’t be more different. New Orleans — for me, it’s rap bands, it’s Dixieland. And the food has some Cajun influence, but it’s got its own thing going on. Southwest Louisiana is not as touristy, and there’s live music everywhere, dancing every night of the week. Mardi Gras is a more rural, Cajun tradition. You’re out in the fields.

“We never tour Mardi Gras weekend. For some of the guys in my band who grew up there, it’s a major holiday because it’s a family thing.”

Saturday’s Caltech concert will feature songs they’ve recorded, new tunes they’re road-testing for an album they hope to release in early 2018, and Cajun standards. “We don’t tend to record a lot of those [standards] because there are so many recordings of them already,” Miller explains. “But we play Cajun, zydeco, swamp pop, country stuff, and our originals land all over the genre map. There’s something for everybody.”

Pasadena Folk Music Society presents the Revelers at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; $25 ($5 for Caltech students and children). Info: (626) 395-4652. revelersband.com, pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org, Caltech.edu