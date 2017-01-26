THIS WEEK’S COVER
Jan
13
Fri
8:00 pm “Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
“Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Jan 13 @ 8:00 pm – Feb 18 @ 8:00 pm
The play “Bee-luther-hatchee” by Thomas Gibbons opens at 8 p.m., the story of Shelita Burns, editor at a New York publishing house as she searches for Libby Price, an African-American woman who has spent years[...]
Jan
27
Fri
10:00 am David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – Jun 15 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of icon David Bowie in a special exhibition of exclusive images by Fernando Aceves of the late, legendary singer-songwriter taken during his historic 1997 Earthling album tour to Mexico City.[...]
Jan
30
Mon
3:00 pm Barks and Books at La Pintoresca... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Barks and Books at La Pintoresca... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Jan 30 @ 3:00 pm
Barks and Books, the Pasadena Humane Society children’s literacy program invites kids to read stories to a friendly dog at 3 p.m.
7:30 pm Kadampa Meditation Center Medita... @ Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church
Kadampa Meditation Center Medita... @ Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church
Jan 30 @ 7:30 pm
The Center hosts meditation classes at 7:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is a suggested $12 donation.
Jan
31
Tue
all-day The Jerusalem of Transformation:... @ Abril Bookstore
The Jerusalem of Transformation:... @ Abril Bookstore
Jan 31 all-day
Abril Bookstore cordially invites you to meet AREG ALLEN SARKISSIAN author of the recently published book THE JERUSALEM OF TRANSFORMATION Popular Understandings About and Attitudes Towards the Armenian Quarter Introduced by GREG KRIKORIAN TUESDAY, JANUARY[...]
