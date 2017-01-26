MILES MOSLEY, Uprising (World Galaxy/Alpha Pup): 4 STARS

Recorded at the same sessions as West Coast Get Down bandmate Kamasi Washington’s landmark work “The Epic,” effects-loving bassist Mosley’s funky debut album, boldly produced by drummer Tony Austin, responds to despair, racism and career challenges with spirit-rousing tracks like the anthemic “Young Lion,” “LA Won’t Bring You Down” and “More Than This” (“Sometimes I’m lazy/ But never ill-prepared/ Some wounds are too deep/ Ever to repair”). Mosley’s smartly composed, melodic songs are animated by a string quartet and a squadron of horn players throughout this soulful, energizing set. At the El Rey in LA Saturday, Jan. 28. Milesmosley.com

TIFT MERRITT, Stitch of the World (Yep Roc): 3½ STARS

The North Carolina singer-songwriter assembled some of Ray LaMontagne’s Pariah Dogs (pedal steel player Eric Heywood, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Jennifer Condos)m painterly guitarist Marc Ribot and Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam for her sixth studio album, recorded in LA. The Celtic-flavored title track works a sewing metaphor with poetic imagery; country-dusted songs like “Heartache is an Uphill Climb” are informed by new motherhood and other perspective-shifting life events. Those introspective tracks are the most potent, especially “Icarus” and the beautiful “Wait for Me,” the latter awash in harmony, steel, and Merritt’s hopeful resolve: “Dashboard sunshine, driving west/ Gonna find something I ain’t found yet.” Tiftmerritt.com

EIGHT O’FIVE JIVE, Swing Set

(Red Rudy): 3 STARS

Fun, snappy jump blues and swing from a sharp-dressing Nashville quintet that owes a happy debt to Louis Jordan and Big Jay McNeely. Patrick Mosser’s limber saxophone and Andy Scheinman’s lean guitar echo and complement Lee Shropshire’s cool — perhaps too cool — soprano, whose light, unemotional vocal precision packs the punch in the lyrics’ good humor. Highlights: “Make Mine a Double,” “I Won’t Wear Flats” (“…to your funeral/ I won’t wear black to your wake”). Eightofivejive.com

VARIOUS ARTISTS, Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs (Smithsonian Folkways): 4 STARS

Folk and Americana fans should savor this warmly produced 28-track, two-disc song cycle about people living and working around the Pacific Northwest’s Columbia River, including “Hard Travelin’,” “Pastures of Plenty,” and nine previously unrecorded songs, all commissioned by Bonneville Power Administration in 1941. Performances vary, but Guthrie’s earthy stories and melodies still engage. Highlights: a banjo-riding “That Oregon Trail,” well served by Pharis Romero’s silky vocal resilience; Martha Scanlan and Jon Newfeld’s ethereally tense “Jackhammer Blues”; Tony Furtado and Kristi Andreassen’s sprightly “Portland Town to Klamath Falls.” Folkways.si.edu