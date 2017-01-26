Dear Patti,

Three years ago I took a weekend course on how to find a worthy man and receive a marriage proposal within a year of dating. After the event, I signed up for weekly teaching sessions with the female instructor who created this method. To suddenly and completely adopt her ideas might have been rash, but for a long time I knew what I wanted: a romantic marriage proposal, a memorably beautiful wedding and a handsome, loving husband with whom I’d have a family. I couldn’t seem to make my dream achievable. Prior boyfriends always told me they needed more time or that, although they loved me, I wasn’t someone they’d marry. I wanted a successful way of motivating a man to make a lifelong commitment to me and become the winner of his heart.

I was coached to be open and give gentle cues to men when I first met them to let them know I was definitely interested. I was encouraged to date every man at least three times to make sure I didn’t automatically reject possible husband material. I was counseled to be passive, receptive, nice and keep my “male energy” under wraps. Emphasis was put on learning excellent communication skills and becoming a good listener. It was also recommended I not have sex with someone I wanted to marry until engaged. This was very different behavior for me but I carefully followed the strategy. Previously, I’d speak up and say whatever I pleased. I had no problem with asking men out or having sex if I wanted to, figuring I had just as much right to my freedom of choice as any man.

The recommended formula worked. I’ve been engaged to Adam for six months. He’s wonderful, kind, brilliant, successful, athletic, adores me and wants to have a family. I couldn’t ask for more.

So why is it that I sometimes feel like a light has gone out of me? I’m worried Adam hasn’t had the chance to know the real me. Have I been fake? Is my relationship going to fail because it’s been built on false pretense? If this has all been a manipulative trick or sham, why was it so effective?

— Caitlin

Dear Caitlin,

Many of your actions sound extremely positive, such as being responsive and letting a man know you’re receptive to getting to know him. Sometimes females don’t realize how difficult it can be for a male to initiate contact. Perhaps men still harbor their own personal version of walking across a dance floor in the past to ask a girl to dance, only to be publicly rejected in front of friends.

There doesn’t seem to be anything particularly harmful in dating a man more than once or twice in order to get to know him. Learning how to communicate and become a good listener are excellent ideas, too. There’s also nothing wrong with waiting to be sexually committed until you’re both soundly committed in other ways. That’s up to the two of you.

Of course, if out of insecurity and fear of not establishing the life you wanted, you silence yourself, shut down your spirit/personality/individuality, follow rigid rules on how you should move through life (i.e., this is truth and this isn’t truth; this is right/wrong), this could, over time, be crippling to your nature and expression. There’s a difference between trying out certain relationship guidelines to create a healthy environment for your budding relationship to thrive and deepen versus shutting down who you are — your spontaneity, aliveness and expression of your true personality. Never give up on finding your own mastery.

Both genders have a certain amount of masculine and feminine energy — two parts of an incredible whole, neither greater than the other — and both extremely powerful. For deepening happiness, these dual energies need to be balanced in a way that works for the particular individual. What works for you? To be soft, receptive and allow your maternal desire to surface sounds fine as long as you don’t deny your own strength and assertiveness.

It’s probably never in your best interest to deny key parts of yourself in order to be accepted and liked. If you have withheld substantial aspects of yourself from Adam, start to gently but consistently reveal them and the quality of your partnership will increase.

