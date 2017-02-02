THURSDAY 2.2.17

The Rose presents award-winning blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Shepherd performs at 9 p.m. at 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $48 to $68. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

FRIDAY 2.3.17

Leading acoustic guitarist Lawrence Juber combines elements of jazz, blues, rock and folk in a show at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $25. Call (626) 798-6236 for tickets and visit coffeegallery.com for information.

SATURDAY 2.4.17

The Caltech Jazz Band’s Guest Artist Concert features Grammy-nominated musician, band leader, composer and producer Rebeca Mauleón and percussionist Joey De Leon, Jr. at 8 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, Michigan Avenue south of Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena. Cost is $10 general admission, $5 for Caltech staff, faculty and students. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit bands.caltech.edu.

SUNDAY 2.5.17

The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse’s Silent Sundays vintage film series features the Laurel & Hardy comedy shorts “Double Whoopee” (1929), “You’re Darn Tootin’” (1928) and “Liberty” (1929) at 2:30 p.m. at 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Accompaniment is by Lance Luce performing on the playhouse’s 1924 Wurlitzer pipe organ. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Call (626) 308-2865 or visit missionplayhouse.org.

MONDAY 2.6.17

The Sierra Madre Playhouse’s Off the Page series of staged readings presents a reading of “A Lesson from Aloes” by Athol Fugard. The play is set in 1963 in South Africa during the apartheid era and explores a confrontation between a black man recently released from prison and a white, liberal activist he believes betrayed him. The show starts at 7 p.m. at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Free; no reservations required. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 2.7.17

The nonprofit child-welfare agency Five Acres hosts a fashion show benefit featuring styles from Black Halo. The event features a luncheon with a three-course meal and a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena, 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena. Individual tickets are $60 and table sponsorships are $800. Visit 5acres.org for tickets

WEDNESDAY 2.8.17

A cooking class features caterer and executive chef Steven Mary hosting a “Fresh: Celebrating the Table” class demonstrating preparation of braised beef short ribs, kale and roasted beet salad, and butterscotch-chocolate chip bread pudding from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia (arboretum.org). Cost is $60, $50 for members. Call (626) 821-4623 for reservations.

THURSDAY 2.9.17

The Blue Guitar Club hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. The Feb. 9 show features Polychrome. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club for tickets.