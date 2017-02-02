Last weekend, US Rep. John Lewis went in search of answers about the number of people being detained at the Atlanta airport. When he didn’t get them, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Jeremy Redmond, the Democratic congressman told the immigration official, “Why don’t we just sit down and stay a while.”

The 71-year-old civil rights icon was at the Atlanta airport Saturday as a result of the seven-nation ban imposed by President Trump’s latest in a flurry of executive actions, which was stayed later that night by order of a federal judge in Brooklyn.

The title of the film, “Get in the Way — The Journey of John Lewis,” which is scheduled to air from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 10 on local PBS stations (Check local listings), derives from such instances and Lewis’ own advice to students: “Find a way to get in the way.”

Now residing in Los Angeles, writer-director Kathleen Dowdey was living in Atlanta when she first interviewed Lewis for another film. In a recent telephone interview, Dowdey says “I was shocked in Atlanta to meet people in their 20s who didn’t know who he is. He really has never gotten the kind of attention that he deserves.” It seems now that Lewis is once again in the national spotlight, the broadcast of this 2015 independent documentary comes at the right time.

Taking an early stand against Trump, Lewis told Chuck Todd of NBC News the week before Trump’s inauguration, “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president. I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

To that, Trump quickly posted two early morning tweets as his response: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to … mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!”

Through archival photos and film footage, Dowdey’s documentary shows Lewis is all about action and getting under people’s skin. As a young man, Lewis’ mother wanted him to stay out of harm’s way, “But I got in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble,” he said, because “I could no longer be satisfied with an evil system.” Like his mentor, Martin Luther King Jr., he also believes nonviolent protest is an expression of Christian love.

Born into a family of sharecroppers, Lewis was a Freedom Rider at 19, joining the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in 1961. By that time, he had already been arrested five times as one of 150 students who staged sit-ins at lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, to protest segregation.

By 1963, he was the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and was the youngest of the big six leaders (Martin Luther King Jr, Whitney Young, A. Philip Randolph, James Farmer and Roy Wilkins) who spoke during the 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis’ Nashville sit-ins mirror his more recent sit-in at the US House of Representatives in June over gun control.

“We were interested in showing his activism in the movement and the things that he pays attention to most closely today,” says Dowdey. And some of the things that Lewis fought for so long ago seem threatened again, including minority voting rights.

Lewis was recently portrayed by Stephan James in the Golden Globe-winning 2014 historical drama “Selma.” That, along with Trump’s tweet and Lewis’ subsequent boycott of the Trump inauguration, refocused national awareness of the civil rights leader. A recent viral video clip shows people at Reagan International Airport in Washington, DC, shouting their thanks to Lewis for staying away from the inauguration. Says Dowdey, “It’s a measure of how significant what he’s done has been,” not all of which could be covered in a one-hour documentary, she says.

As Dowdey explains, “There’s so much that isn’t in it. We debated a long time about making the film longer, but at some point a film has a life. The National Museum of African American History and Culture was one thing that we set aside.”

Lewis first introduced a bill for the museum during his first year in Congress in 1988. He continued to introduce the bill until it was finally approved in 2003 under President George W. Bush. The facility opened on Sept. 25.

“I feel there should be a television series on his life,” Dowdey says.

For now, we’ll have to be satisfied with this first major look at Lewis’s life in her documentary, “Get in the Way — The Journey of John Lewis.”

CAPSULE REVIEWS

THE SPACE BETWEEN US

Stars: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Carla Gugino, Gary Oldman

Length: 121 minutes

Directed by: Peter Chelsom

Rating: PG-13

This teenage sci-fi romance has an intriguing premise – what if a human boy living among a NASA project on Mars fell in love with an earthbound girl? – and sweet performances that are strong enough to overcome a few goofy moments requring huge suspension of disbelief. Grade: B

SPLIT

Stars: James McAvoy, Anna Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley

Length: 117 minutes

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Rating: PG-13

Shyamalan’s latest mind-bending, twist-laden thriller is his darkest film yet, and it’s one hell of a ride with James McAvoy delivering a stunning performance as a man with 24 personalities who kidnaps three teenage girls, only to find one of them is ready to fight. Think twice if you’ve been through trauma. Grade: B

PATRIOTS DAY

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons

Length: 133 minutes

Directed by: Peter Berg

Rating: R

The true-life story of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the race against time to catch the bombers is gripping and intense, with the entire cast doing an ace job of bringing humanity to a horrific event. Grade: A

HIDDEN FIGURES

Stars: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner

Length: 127 minutes

Directed by: Theodore Melfi

Rating: PG-13

This historical drama about three African-American women who were unheralded figures in the NASA space race is uplifting, compelling applause-worthy entertainment that will give “La La Land” a run for its money as Best Picture. Grade: A+

LA LA LAND

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Length: 127 minutes

Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Rating: PG-13

A spectacularly good musical about two showbiz dreamers – a jazz musician and an actress – who fall in love against a backdrop of artistic ambition and disappointment. My favorite movie of the year. Grade: A+