HISTORIC HONORS

Pasadena’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter honors local actor Ian Ruskin and area students Saturday

Veteran stage and screen actor Ian Ruskin and eight area students will be special guests at the next meeting of the Martin Severance Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, 160 N. Oakland Ave.

Star of a one-man play about the life of Thomas Paine and the 2016 film “To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine,” Ruskin will receive the History Award Medal for his dedication to portraying the man whose “Common Sense” pamphlet helped convince early Americans to revolt against the British monarchy and create a new nation.

Several high school seniors will be presented with Good Citizen Awards for demonstrating dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in 2016. Honorees are Michael Francis Grumbine, St. Monica Academy; Jillian Kislow, Alverno Heights Academy; Rosa Run Mi Llanto, Pasadena High School; Charisma Marines, Marshall Fundamental School; and Melissa Rocha, John Muir High School.

Three students will be presented with American History Essay Contest Awards. The theme for the 2016 assignment was “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks” in relation to the 100th anniversary of America’s national parks system. Students were asked to visit a national park in person or via imagination and write about their experiences in a journal. The winners are Ella Hope Carey, a fifth grader at St. Monica Academy; Leon Grimm, a sixth grader at Christ the King Homeschool; and James Grimm, an eighth grader at Christ the King Homeschool.

Breakfast will be served. The cost of attending the event is $25. Reservations are required by emailing martin.severance.dar@gmail.com. For more information on DAR, visit www.pasadena.californiadar.org.

HEART OF GOLD

Altadena community activist Elliott Gold to be awarded Citizen of the Year by Altadena Chamber of Commerce Friday night

The Altadena Chamber of Commerce will honor Elliott Gold, co-founder of the Altadena Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (ACONA), as Citizen of the Year for his lifetime of work bringing neighbors together. Business of the Year went to Open Studios

Alta/Pasa/Dena, which hosts a twice-yearly tour of artist studios in Altadena and north Pasadena.

Gold, 72, has spent 45 years in Altadena building up neighborhoods. He was named 2016 Citizen of the Year for his work with ACONA, an “association of associations” seeking answers for local concerns.

The 93rd Annual Awards & Installation Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Altadena Town & Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at altadenachamber.org/about-us/citizen-of-the-year/. To RSVP, call (626) 794-3988 or email office@altadenachamber.org.

INNOVATIVE OPPORTUNITY

Ernst & Young announces EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards submission deadline

Global financial services firm Ernst & Young (EY) has announced that applications have opened for its annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for Greater Los Angeles.

Now in its 31st year, Entrepreneur of the Year honors successful entrepreneurs in more than 145 cities in 60 countries.

The awards will be presented at a black-tie awards gala on June 15 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

To access the application and find out more about the program, please visit ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla. The deadline for applications is March 10. Email eoygla@ey.com with any questions. Follow us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYGLA.