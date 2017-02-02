Chang’an Restaurant

Last week marked Chinese New Year, the end of the Year of the Monkey and the beginning of the Year of the Rooster. Some may be of the opinion that in keeping with the zodiac symbol of 2016, it was a year in which American voters were indeed made monkeys of and in 2017, again in keeping with the zodiac symbol, we inaugurated a true rooster, a cock of the walk whose braggadocio and domineering manner we’ll have to live with for at least the next four years. Others may be looking forward to what a huge, bold, confident, aggressive and territorial alpha male “fire” rooster heading up the American coop can achieve.

Whatever your persuasion, celebrating the turn of the year at a good Chinese restaurant should be a yearly habit. Eating some of the traditional “lucky” foods (whole fish, dumplings, spring rolls, rice cakes, rice balls, fruit and noodles) is almost guaranteed to provide prosperity and longevity, whatever the present circumstances.

Luckily for us, last week also marked the final days of dineLA and, for the first time in my memory, the participation of a Chinese restaurant in San Gabriel. And this was not just any old Chinese restaurant, but one of the newest and most unusual Chinese restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Chang’an.

While the majority of SGV Chinese restaurants specialize in provincial cuisine and are admired for authenticity (as opposed to more Americanized restaurants catering to a largely non-Asian clientele), Chang’an is different. Not so much Westernized as eclectic, with fusion food and a cool vibe appealing to younger diners. The dineLA special menu gave us an excuse to visit Chang’an for the first time and “pre-celebrate” Chinese New Year.

As the website states: “CHANG’AN means ‘Perpetual Peace’ in classical Chinese. It is also the name of the capital city for the Tang dynasty and was the most populated international cosmopolitan in the world. Chinese culture, economics, trade and science reached its unprecedented prosperity in Chang’an. The ‘Silk Road’ constructed during the Tang dynasty was the most important pre-modern trade route that finally connected the East and the West, making it possible for all cultures to meet. Here at Chang’an restaurant, we will bring all cultures together in Los Angeles, in the love of new Chinese Cuisine.”

The owners, Hao and Minda Zhang, are mere 20-somethings with a lot of savvy for such young entrepreneurs. Oddly, they pondered other diverse enterprises (design or real estate) before deciding on a restaurant catering to a hip clientele interested in more unusual cuisine, wines and beer. To go with the cool, contemporary interior, the background music is cool, contemporary jazz.

The website brags of the credentials of Chef Zeng, the winner of prestigious awards in China, and of Grill Chef Gan who has a musicology degree, “formed one of the most beloved rock music bands in China, The Bigger Bang” and has a passion for the art of shao kao (barbecue) cooking. Ordering from the wonderfully varied dineLA menu ($39) gave us the opportunity to experience the expertise of both men.

We were able to select two appetizers apiece from a list of five. As we pondered, our server presented us with two small portions of tasty kimchi and one of seasoned peanuts with some excellent craft IPAs. We reluctantly nixed the shishito peppers as too common and instead ordered Chang’an salad; steamed scallop, deep-fried tofu cubes and sliced lotus root with sweet sticky rice.

The presentation was spectacular. The salad (also called “crown daisy” in the menu description) was especially lovely, a leafy wonder of chrysanthemum fronds, sliced cherry tomatoes, sprinkles of sesame seed and peanuts, dressed lightly in a sesame-peanut dressing and held in place by a surrounding band of cucumber ribbons. The lotus was no slouch in the looks department either — a double row of thin slices overlapped on a rectangular plate, orifices stuffed with sticky rice, drenched in sweet syrup.

We didn’t expect a lot from the tofu cubes, but a heaping bowlful fresh from the fryer arrived, inside silky and feather-light coating crisp and well seasoned with sea salt and black pepper, paired with an extremely potent garlic sauce, tasty but unnecessary. And our single colossal scallop, bedded in a nest of glass noodles in a large shell and steamed with minced garlic, was easily divisible by two and happily devoured.

Then it was on to our mains. From sautéed eggplant with shrimp, deep-fried prawns with pepper and salt, “signature” short ribs and tenderloin cubes, we went completely carnivore and chose both beef dishes. When they arrived, we were awestruck by the beautiful plating. The tenderloin, platonically tender, was stir-fried in a black pepper sauce with broccoli and mushrooms. Like the short rib, braised to a meltingly soft texture and perched on top of a tangle of stir-fried pea sprouts, it was decorated with a lacy vertical pastry fan.

The dineLA dinner also included a lamb or short rib skewer per person. These weren’t as tender as the braised and stir-fried meats but were perfectly seasoned and nicely charred without overcooking. We enjoyed both, but will have to return to try some of the other thirteen grilled entrees on the menu.

And speaking of other menu choices, you may have noticed that despite our visit being New Year’s proximate, the dineLA menu didn’t include any traditional holiday items. But the regular menu does — seafood spring rolls ($11.50), two noodle dishes — ban mian ($8.80) and cold sesame noodles ($9.80) and osmanthus rice balls in sweet rice wine ($9.80).

Frankly, we were way too stuffed to consider consuming any extra food and the restaurant was beginning to fill up, increasing the noise level considerably. Much of our dinner was already packed up but, just for luck, we ordered cold sesame noodles — with super-long pasta — to join our leftovers.

Actually, just discovering Chang’an (and being able to find it in a downpour) made us feel luckier. The restaurant is on the third floor of a not-so-mini mall (Hilton Plaza) on Valley Boulevard, adjacent to the San Gabriel Hilton with underground parking. And don’t despair if you missed dineLA. Chang’an has inexpensive set meals and an awesome happy hour — definitely something to crow about during the Year of the Rooster.

Chang’an Restaurant

227 W. Valley Blvd., Ste. 358, San Gabriel

(626) 872-0906 | restaurantchangan.com

Full Bar/Major Cards