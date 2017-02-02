The heat being applied to President Donald Trump from the country’s scientific community is rising faster than Earth’s sea levels with some of the world’s most intelligent people organizing a March for Science, similar to Women’s Marches on Jan. 21.

One of Trump’s most recent directives was placing gag orders on officials with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture and other government agencies, telling them to stop issuing press releases and communicating on social media about such things as global warming and climate change, something which Trump has called a hoax perpetrated by China.

“Although this will start with a march, we hope to use this as a starting point to take a stand for science in politics,” states the site scientistsmarchonwashington.com.

On Jan. 24, a small group of scientists started the Scientists’ March on Washington website with 10 followers. In less than 24 hours the group attracted 70,000 followers on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. Those numbers have grown to more than 300,000 followers on Facebook and 297,000 on Twitter.

Since that time, the planned event has morphed into the March for Science, primarily because it makes the event more inclusive for those who are not scientists. On Wednesday, the group announced the march will be held on April 22 — Earth Day.

“The idea that you can reject evidence that is contrary to your preconceived notions, especially by people who are making policy or enacting laws, is troubling,” said Philip Wheeler, a business development manager from San Gabriel. Wheeler and his wife Jennifer, who are organizing a March for Science in Los Angeles, supported the Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles.

Caltech graduate Paul Lee, currently an assistant professor of chemistry at Mt. St. Mary University, Los Angeles, said he worries about the administration’s plans regarding the environment, climate change and scientific funding.

\“As scientists,” said Lee, “we value and feel it is imperative to share what we find with the general public.”

Commented Sophus Shackford, an electrical engineering undergrad at Caltech, “We can’t discover our world if the government stops funding research, or forces schools to offer alternative facts to empirical fact. Much as we may wish, there aren’t successful cases of people praying cancer away, and we need budding scientists to understand that.”

“I am not a scientist like my husband,” noted Jennifer Wheeler, “but facts aren’t partisan. We should be able to agree what the facts are even if we disagree on policy.”

The president’s directives came shortly after the National Park Service, a division of the Department of the Interior, issued statements with regard to the number of people attending Trump’s inauguration, which Trump falsely claimed was viewed by more people than any other president.

“Slashing funding and restricting scientists from communicating their findings (from tax-funded research) with the public is absurd and cannot be allowed to stand as policy,” the previous website stated, adding “This is a non-partisan issue that reaches far beyond people in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and should concern anyone who values empirical research and science.”

Two of the organizers, according to the Washington Post and The Hill, are University of Texas Health Science Center postdoctoral fellow Jonathan Berman and Caroline Weinberg, a writer and public health researcher.

Berman told the Post that there appears to be great interest in the idea of a mass demonstration.

Weinberg told the newspaper that Trump’s gag order “lit a fire under us.”

There may also be sister marches being planned in cities such as Boston and Seattle, according to The Hill.

On their website, the scientists take a swipe at the recent flap over Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s use of the term “alternative facts” to describe White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s contention that Trump’s inauguration was bigger than President Obama’s in 2009.

“There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives. The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable,” the site states.

“An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.”

Others who have signed up, like Pasadena-resident Bonnie Blustein, a community college math teacher, said she feels the March for Science has a “broad potential to build a mass global movement.”

Another committed activist, Caltech mathematician Jane Panangaden, wrote via Facebook, “We are dealing with an authoritarian president who has installed openly white supremacist, homophobic and misogynist people in the most powerful roles in the government, and who is acting decisively and quickly to implement his violent policies with no oversight. If there was ever a time to resist, that time is now.”

Learn more about the marches by visiting marchforscience.com or on their Facebook pages.

