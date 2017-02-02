DATE NIGHT

Adults can enjoy a movie date night with a screening of “50 First Dates” while their children ages 8 and older create Valentine cards, watch cartoons and enjoy refreshments, starting with check-in from 6:45 to 7 p.m. tonight at Pasadena Public Library’s Central Branch, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, followed by the film and children’s program. Reservations, which are required, can be made by emailing creeder@cityofpasadena.net. Visit cityofpasadena.net/library for information.

CURRENT FLICK

Free films start at 1 p.m. Fridays at Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s film is “Florence Foster Jenkins” starring 2017 Oscar nominee Meryl Streep. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

POETRY FIX

Teacher, writer and poet Suzanne Lummis hosts a poetry workshop suitable for those at all levels, including those who’ve never written poetry, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Altadena Library, 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. Call (626) 798-0833 or visit altadenalibrary.org.

INSPIRATIONAL STORY

In a Black History Month event, the film “42: The True Story of an American Legend,” illustrates the story of Jackie Robinson’s fight to desegregate Major League Baseball, starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pasadena Public Library’s La Pintoresca Branch, 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7268 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.