Jan
13
Fri
8:00 pm “Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
“Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Jan 13 @ 8:00 pm – Feb 18 @ 8:00 pm
The play “Bee-luther-hatchee” by Thomas Gibbons opens at 8 p.m., the story of Shelita Burns, editor at a New York publishing house as she searches for Libby Price, an African-American woman who has spent years[...]
Jan
27
Fri
10:00 am David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – Jun 15 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of icon David Bowie in a special exhibition of exclusive images by Fernando Aceves of the late, legendary singer-songwriter taken during his historic 1997 Earthling album tour to Mexico City.[...]
Feb
2
Thu
7:30 pm Jazz @ the Blue Guitar featuring... @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz @ the Blue Guitar featuring... @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Feb 2 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
John Stephens was born in the gulf coast city of Beaumont, Texas where he was influenced by numerous genres including R&B, Latin, Zydeco, and Delta Blues. He toured with Big Bands such as Count Basie,[...]
Feb
3
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Feb 3 @ 1:00 pm
Free films start at 1 p.m. Fridays. Friday’s film is “Florence Foster Jenkins.”
3:00 pm Friends of the Sierra Madre Libr... @ Sierra Madre Library
Friends of the Sierra Madre Libr... @ Sierra Madre Library
Feb 3 @ 3:00 pm – Feb 4 @ 2:00 pm
The organization’s Best Used Book Sale features vintage, collectible books, including signed, first and limited editions, signed Robert B. Parker books, coffee table books on cooking, art, contemporary culture, history, sports, vintage magazines and many[...]
