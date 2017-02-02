Green Day will close out its North American tour “Revolution Radio” at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 16.

The Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be performing with British rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Green Day is the third big-name act to announce shows at the stadium. U2 will play there in May and Justin Bieber will close out his tour there in August. In addition, the stadium and neighboring Brookside Golf Course will be the site of the city’s first Music and Arts Festival in June.

“It’s the summer of music,” said Rose Bowl General Manager Darryl Dunn. “Including the music festival, I would say we will make in excess of $4 million. Financially this will be a very good year.”

According to Dunn, it will be harder to get top artists to play the stadium once a new football stadium to host the LA Rams and the former San Diego Chargers is completed in Inglewood. Officials at Dodger Stadium have also announced plans to begin holding concerts.

Dunn said so far there have been no complaints about the concerts from residents living near the stadium, but he said noise and traffic impacts will be addressed as the events draw closer.

“As we prepare for the concerts, we will work in conjunction with the neighbors. We do the best we can to minimize the impacts of noise and traffic,” he said.

Tickets for the Green Day concert are expected to sell out. Tickets went on sale Tuesday for members of the fan club Idiot Nation, so called in honor of the 2004 Green Day album “American Idiot.” The general public can purchase tickets on Friday.

The tour is named after the band’s latest album, “Revolution Radio.” The album climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard album chart when it debuted in October. The album has since spawned the band’s 10th No. 1 hit “Bang, Bang” and the Top 10 anthem “Still Breathing.”

Green Day has sold more than 85 million records worldwide.

The tour begins Aug.1 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and comes to Chula Vista on Sept. 13 before concluding at the Rose Bowl.

For more information, visit gdidiotnation.com.