2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

1 of the top executioners in ISIS was shot dead in an ambush, according to the New York Post. Aby Sayaff, who had executed 100 people, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Mosul.

10 ISIS extremists were killed by Syrian fighters in Syria on Sunday. According to The Associated Press, ISIS launched an attack on the Syrian army near Damascus.

20 ISIS loyalists were killed and 10 more injured when a bomb exploded during a training exercise in Afghanistan at a training facility, according to Reuters News Service.