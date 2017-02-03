THIS WEEK’S COVER
Jan
13
Fri
8:00 pm “Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Jan 13 @ 8:00 pm – Feb 18 @ 8:00 pm
The play “Bee-luther-hatchee” by Thomas Gibbons opens at 8 p.m., the story of Shelita Burns, editor at a New York publishing house as she searches for Libby Price, an African-American woman who has spent years[...]
Jan
27
Fri
10:00 am David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – Jun 15 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of icon David Bowie in a special exhibition of exclusive images by Fernando Aceves of the late, legendary singer-songwriter taken during his historic 1997 Earthling album tour to Mexico City.[...]
Feb
6
Mon
11:00 am Jungle Drum Circle at Villa Park... @ Pasadena Public Library, Villa Parke Branch
Feb 6 @ 11:00 am
Guests of all ages are invited to participate in a jungle drum circle with Chazz Ross and learn about the culture of African drumming at 11 a.m.
12:00 pm Card-Making Workshop at Pasadena... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Feb 6 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
A card-making workshop helps guests to create their own, personalized greeting cards from noon to 2 p.m., with all materials provided.
6:00 pm Young Adult Book Club at Central... @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Feb 6 @ 6:00 pm
Teens age 14 and older are invited to the Young Adult Book Club to discuss “Crooked Kingdom” by Leigh Bardugo at 6 p.m. Call (626) 744-4246 or email Jane Gov at jgov@cityofpasadena.net to sign up.
