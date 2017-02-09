THURSDAY 2.09.17

Conscientious Projector presents the documentary “The Nuclear Requiem” by former ABC News Executive Producer Robert E. Frye, a timely, comprehensive history and up-to-date account of nuclear weapons in our world today and their geopolitical implications, starting at 7 p.m. at Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. A community discussion facilitated by Conscientious Projector founder Marty Coleman follows the film. Free. Call (818) 517-887 or visit thenuclearworld.org.

FRIDAY 2.10.17

Critically acclaimed Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Horns performs its sweet, funky R&B and soul sound in a revue-style show featuring special guests Tasha Taylor, Arthur Adams and Jimmy Z at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

SATURDAY 2.11.17

The formal, retro-style gala of old Hollywood romance Vintage Valentine features emcee Johnny Holiday (nephew of Bing Crosby) and the Johnny Holiday Dance Orchestra performing. There will also be a screening of the classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” retro-style dance performances and vintage celebrity tribute artists, starting with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by general admission entry at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre, 1032 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena. Tickets are $70 to $130, available at vintagevalentine.org. Proceeds benefit the historic Rialto Theatre and Glendale’s Rockhaven Sanitarium.

SUNDAY 2.12.17

The Musical Theatre Guild presents a staged concert version of “Hallelujah, Baby!,” the story of Georgina, a beautiful, talented and ambitious young African-American woman in the first half of the 20th century who tries to follow her dream of becoming a theatrical performer in an America that discriminates against her. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $$45. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

MONDAY 2.13.17

The Sierra Madre Playhouse’s Off the Page series presents a staged reading of “Hubcap” by David Lee Ray. This contemporary black family drama is set in Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp with a grandmother battling to keep her childlike, adult grandson under her care and setting off a series of events with deadly consequences, starting at 7 p.m. at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Free. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 2.14.17

Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform traditional and original folk music using rare instruments from around the world at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 for tickets and visit coffeegallery.com for information.

WEDNESDAY 2.15.16

Chamber ensemble Camerata Pacifica performs works from a variety of composers, including Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and Steve Reich starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $56. Call (805) 884-8410 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

THURSDAY 2.16.17

The Blue Guitar Club hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. The Feb. 16 show features the Pete Olstad Trio. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club.