BLACK BASEBALL HISTORY

Baseball Reliquary presents film screening and discussion about African-American history Saturday

There are plenty of great ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Pasadena area, including the city’s official parade on Feb. 18. But one particularly inventive way to honor the achievements of African Americans in the long struggle for equality will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Baseball Reliquary presents a screening and discussion of the documentary “Only the Ball Was White” at the La Pintoresca Branch of the Pasadena Public Library.

A 30-minute documentary produced for Chicago public television station WTTW in 1980 and first broadcast in 1981, “Only the Ball Was White” was written, produced, and directed by Ken Solarz. Narrated by Paul Winfield, the film is a bittersweet homage to the Negro Leagues, which thrived from the 1920s through baseball’s integration in 1947, and which featured the greatest African-American ballplayers of that era.

The film will be followed by a discussion with Solarz and Daryl Grigsby. Ken Solarz began his professional writing career as a television journalist and documentary filmmaker while working for ABC News, PBS, and CNN. Grigsby is a writer, Negro Leagues historian and community activist.

Admission is free to the event at the library, located at 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Call the Reliquary at (626) 791-7647 or visit baseballreliquary.org. Info can also be found by calling the La Pintoresca Branch Library at (626) 744-7268.

ARMENIAN ARTWORKS

‘She Loves’ exhibition features works of 45 Armenian artists this weekend in downtown LA

The artworks of 45 Armenian female artists — many of them based in Glendale — will be featured this weekend in the “She Loves” exhibition, located at the Honeypot Studio, 212 W. 12th St., Los Angeles. The three-day event will feature the dynamic authorship of 45 artists presenting pieces that are conceived in direct relation to love’s impact on our lives.

“The artworks run the gamut of genre and style, from the dead serious to the tongue-in-cheek, and from the ironic to the in-your-face, together forming what we like to describe as a quilt of love,” said Adrineh Baghdassarian, the Glendale-based founder of the She Loves Collective and curator of the “She Loves” exhibition. “What these works share is an affirmation of the inexhaustible vibrancy and promise of love. In today’s world, where love, tolerance, and inclusiveness seem to be increasingly in short supply, we think it’s vitally important to celebrate the power of love through the language of art.”

The “She Loves” exhibition is being presented by the Mosaics Art and Cultural Foundation, in association with the She Loves Collective.

Tickets to the exhibition are sold out Friday, but are available for $25 to Saturday’s event from 7 to 10 p.m. and Sunday’s closing event from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance from itsmyseat.com/sheloves/. Visit shelovescollective.com.

PRIDE, DIGNITY, GRACE, INSPIRATION

Pasadena Senior Center hosts Black History Month celebration Feb. 20

The Pasadena Senior Center will host a Black History Month celebration for members and non-members alike from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at the center, located at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena.

The celebration will include a soul food luncheon, live jazz music and more, representing the pride, dignity, grace and inspiration of African-American heritage. The event is sponsored by the Pasadena Senior Center Ebony Ladies of Distinction.

Tickets are $7 and are available at the Welcome Desk. For more information call Dr. Malika D. Henry at 626-840-4493 or email hendrymalika7@gmail.com.

For more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626)795-4331.