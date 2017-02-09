On Saturday, Feb. 11, residential kids at Five Acres in Altadena and Pasadena will take the stage in downtown Los Angeles where they’ll showcase their poetry prowess in the first annual 5 Jamma Slamma, hosted and created by actor/director Matthew Lillard.

5 Jamma Slamma is what Lillard is calling a “friend raising” event for Five Acres. Originally founded in downtown LA as an orphanage in 1888, Five Acres is now an agency caring for nearly 8,500 children and family members across five counties, including Los Angeles.

With five days of poetry camp and help from internationally renowned artists, children and youth will learn how to put their life experiences into poetry and spoken word to share their stories. Performance artists and musicians will work with kids on writing exercises, leading them to write their own pieces. The event culminates on stage in a one-night-only poetry performance where kids will showcase their poetry on stage to a live audience of 150 guests.

With help from the band The Kin, the slam poetry youth outreach organization Say Word, internationally acclaimed poets Steve Connell and Sekou Andrews who have performed their poetry for former President Obama and Oprah Winfrey, and singer/performance artist Butterscotch Clinton (America’s Got Talent finalist who has performed alongside artists Bobby McFerrin and Wyclef Jean), the evening promises unforgettable moments for children and audience members alike.

“At the end of the day we are all geared toward giving these kids an experience they’ll remember the rest of their lives,” says Lillard. “We’re trying to honor their voices and celebrate them. For five days we’ll have world-class performers help them along the journey. It feels like we’re going to have a winning experience.”

Lillard, best known for his role in the cult film, “Scream” and as Shaggy in the “Scooby Doo” film franchise was recently honored with an award for his work as a celebrity philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Lillard says the award — and his feeling of unworthiness about receiving it — was the genesis for this event. “I felt like I didn’t deserve the award. I want to do more. So I came up with this idea around serving the kids at Five Acres.”

The idea for the event came to him last fall at a creativity retreat in Montana.

“I had an epiphany in the mountains … I was doing a lot of journaling, and in my process I came up with the idea for this event.”

He says confirmation about the idea for this event just hit him all at once when a woman told him she had a request at the retreat — she wanted him to teach her to write poetry. Taking this as a sign, Lillard says he returned home and in just one meeting the parameters for the event were set.

Lillard then presented the idea to Five Acres in Pasadena.

“I told them I’d do it for no money, and that it would create this opportunity for kids to learn that poetry is an art that is very much alive. This is giving them a chance to do poetry in front of a bunch of people on a Saturday night after we take them through this five-day process.”

He says it’s all come together quickly. “Planning started in November. Here we are in February, and we’re already going to have this event. It all happened so fast.”

This is Lillard’s first foray into the world of slam poetry.

“Honestly, I have never been to a poetry slam. I have friends who do it, though. Really, our goal in creating this experience is to learn how we can best serve these kids who we’ll be working with this week.”

Lillard says friends have rallied around this event to help make it special.

“Everyone is hearing about what we’re doing and is saying yes. The Little Flower Candy Co. is donating all the desserts, people have donated wine, drinks, the food trucks are giving us a discount, we’ll have a balloon company there, valet … Hopefully we’ll make a lot of friends and kids will have a great experience.”

For more information about Five Acres, and to learn about how you can help, visit 5acres.org.