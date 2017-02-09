After opening its doors in October 1925, the Rialto Theatre in South Pasadena played host to not only movies but a wide array of events ranging from live vaudeville to all types of concerts. But in 2010, its doors were shut — seemingly forever — due to a combination of fire code violations and disrepair.

Today, a combination of forces is helping the 1,200-seat landmark roar back to life, with the hallowed theater playing host to “Vintage Valentine at the Rialto” on Saturday night. The formal, retro-style gala will present a magical evening of Old Hollywood romance featuring swing dancing to the Johnny Holiday Dance Orchestra big-band, several retro-style stage performances and a screening of the classic movie musical “Singin’ in the Rain” with a live cast of shadow actors leading the audience in a sing-along.

The evening will benefit the Friends of the Rialto (FOR), an advocacy group that is seeking to restore the theater and take over its programming, as well as the Friends of Rockhaven, a group seeking to restore the historic Rockhaven Sanitarium in Glendale.

Rockhaven was founded in 1926 and was widely known as America’s first woman-founded and women-only humane health treatment facility for “mild mental and nervous disorders.” Its other claim to fame was its celebrity residents, such as Marilyn Monroe’s mother Gladys Eley, and Billie Burke, a Broadway and film star perhaps best remembered as Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, in “The Wizard of Oz.”

The two advocacy and restoration groups teamed up for the event as a joint fundraiser because the institutions they seek to protect were built just one year apart and thusly face the same core issue: seeking out preservation and revival as economic linchpins for the arts in their communities.

For Escott O. Norton, the founder and director of the Friends of the Rialto, the evening’s setting and entertainment is perfect since both organizations are rooted in preserving the best of 1920s Hollywood.

“When the Rialto was opened in 1925, Hollywood celebrities came out opening night, and it was used as a training ground for vaudeville acts going to Broadway and all over the country,” says Norton of the theater, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “Rockhaven was a sanitarium for women, and there were a number of starlets and stars who stayed there for a time, so it’s from a similar era and has some crossover.”

The Rialto was built as a single-screen theater — making it a rarity these days — by Lewis A. Smith, who was also architect for the still-popular Vista Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. According to Wikipedia, “The Rialto’s architectural style was described in the Los Angeles Times as ‘an odd mashup of Spanish Baroque and Egyptian kitsch.’ The theater has an orchestra pit, and its original design featured balcony seating along both sides of a deep stage. The interior has several original murals and a drinking fountain made of Batchelder tile.

Throughout its history, the Rialto was used as a prime location in major movies, including the 1992 hit “The Player” and this year’s Best Picture Oscar frontrunner “La La Land,” and was the home of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” midnight screenings for many years before its closing in 2007. That’s when the Landmark Theatres chain opted to close it following a run of “The Simpsons Movie.”

It continued to be used for occasional live events until 2010, when part of its façade fell onto the sidewalk and safety concerns caused it to be closed indefinitely.

But the theater has been resilient throughout its history, surviving two fires and a 1977 attempt to convert it into a parking lot. Its latest chance at resurrection began in December 2014, when Los Angeles developer Izek Shomof — who specializes in developing older buildings in downtown Los Angeles — purchased the theater for an undisclosed price.

“The new owner was without a specific plan for the use of the building, but he loves the building and he has given serious attention to the Friends of the Rialto’s business plan for it,” says Norton. “We want to make it a full-fledged, multi-use venue with spoken word events, comedy nights, movies — something for everyone in the community. He’s definitely intrigued by the idea and would love to see it happen.

“At this point, we’re raising funds to sign the lease to lease it from the owner and do restoration work on the building,” says Norton. “The owner would fix the outside, and we have to finish the inside.”

The goal is to raise $500,000 for the first phase of fundraising, which would help upgrade the theater’s projection and sound systems, and renovate the bathrooms to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). From there, the second phase would take care of smaller issues that the city of South Pasadena asked to be addressed in order to open.

For Norton, the effort is a race against time, since members of the FOR are concerned that other groups might beat them to raising the funds necessary for the work and use the building for other purposes.

“The longer we wait the better the chance someone comes along with the money to do something else,” says Norton. “My goal is to keep the theater as intact as possible, and others might not. My goal is to do this as fast as possible to make sure it gets done right.”

The Friends group has already produced three events since Shomof purchased the building, including a live musical revue complete with an orchestra in the orchestra pit that took place in October 2015 to celebrate the theater’s 90th anniversary. He says that Johnny Holiday, who is famed entertainer Bing Crosby’s nephew, was selected to lead Saturday’s entertainment because he has “a great long history with the Cicada Club, which fit the period that we tried to do.”

“Preserving live entertainment and the great venues where you could spend an evening and enjoy a play or listen to a performer is critical to who we are as a nation,” says Holiday. “The arts define us as much as we define the arts, and without theaters to host events we limit the opportunities for many young people who want to work behind the scenes or get on a stage.”

Norton, 54, has an early connection to the Rialto. He fondly remembers seeing movies at the theater starting when he was 8 years old, and his passion for classic theaters is so strong that his main job is serving as the executive director of the Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation, which focuses on preserving theaters throughout Los Angeles County, particularly the downtown district on Broadway.

The foundation doesn’t manage the theaters, instead serving solely as an advocacy and education group, as well as offering public tours of the landmarks. As it approaches 30 years of operations, the foundation takes pride in landmarking numerous theaters and overseeing the hugely popular Night on Broadway event, which brings Broadway to its full neon glory for one night each January.

“For me, this is a day and night passion,” says Norton. “Los Angeles is rich with talent, and the shows we’ve done at the Rialto so far just scratched the surface. We want to be able to showcase that. Our business plan will feature that diversity and, just as it did in the 1920s, this will go on to bigger things.”

“Vintage Valentine at the Rialto” takes place from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Rialto Theatre, 1023 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena. Tickets are $130 for VIP tickets including a dinner, $100 for general admission, and $70 per tickets for groups of 4 or more. Visit tinyurl.com/VVtickets.