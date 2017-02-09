John Caparulo spent six years cracking wise as the epitome of the underdressed everyman on the E! hit TV show “Chelsea Lately.” Since the end of that show in 2014, he’s managed to break out on his own at an even bigger level by touring comedy clubs nationwide, cohosting the podcast “Domestic Disputes” with his wife Jamie and posting a popular monthly series of comedic videos featuring new standup material called “Caplets” on his website, johncaparulo.com.

Known to his fans as Cap, the Ohio native generally steers clear of politics and world events while onstage, since he feels his strength is playing to the great masses which don’t get fired up by the hotly divided national climate. Instead, he finds his humor in pointing out the funny in every aspect of average American life, and this weekend he’s taking over the Ice House in Pasadena with an impressive run of four shows Friday and Saturday night that are sure to pack the house with his hordes of fans.

“What’s fun for me is going up in the LA clubs and going up against a lineup of comedians, almost like a debate,” says Caparulo about performing live. “Whoever’s point of view stuck out the most won the debate. It was my replacement for sports because I couldn’t play sports. I had a feeling going up at open mics in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, that I don’t think I’ll be just another guy who passes through.

“I always thought if you’re going to be average, don’t do it in front of people,” he continues. “So I hope I can leave some sort of imprint on the art form.”

Caparulo hails from East Liverpool, Ohio, and moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Kent State and starting his stand-up career in Cleveland and Pittsburgh clubs. Just six years after starting, he appeared at the world’s biggest comedy festival, Just for Laughs in Montreal, and soon was offered a sitcom and a spot on “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.”

Since then, he has also appeared on “The Tonight Show” and was featured on “Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Next Generation,” and in the feature-film documentary “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Tour.” But even with all the success of two comedy specials, Comedy Central’s “John Caparulo: Meet Cap” and an unprintable one for Netflix, doing “Domestic Disputes” with his wife is the project closest to his heart.

“There’s nothing really off limits between us,” says Caparulo. “When we started we thought we’d plan each show on a real fight around the house. The first one was going to be about an actual photograph of a World War II vet’s skull at the bottom of the ocean. She wanted to put it over the bed and I said, ‘What are we, ‘Sons of Anarchy’? Who puts that over a bed? That’s gross.’

“We planned out what we’d argue over for the first five episodes, but then we just hit record and start bickering,” Caparulo continues. “When you have a young kid, you’re both worn out about just everything, and tempers are short. You always want to get back to we love each other. Even if she punches me in the eye, you love each other.”

John Caparulo performs at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 to $27. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.