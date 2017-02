PASADENA, SOUTH PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 794-3068 pasadena-bars.com/1881-club

Live entertainment on select nights of the week

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304 blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230 cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236 coffeegallery.com

Thursday—Off My Head Storytelling with Ty Fance

Friday—The Burgans w/Terry Rangno

Saturday—The Folk Collection

Sunday—Matinee show w/The Haymarket Squares; evening show w/Victoria Vox w/Jack Maher

Tuesday—Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter

Coffee Gallery Community Stage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 398-7917 coffeegallery.com

Thursdays—Artisan Alley w/ two musical acts, two musical open mics, works of a featured artist, DJ and fresh barbecue

Fridays—Music open mic

Saturdays—Potlikker Showcase w/musical performers, poets, spoken word, Americana music and deejay

Sundays—Music open mic hosted by King

Tuesdays—Comedy open mic

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054 derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553 elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Esquire Bar & Lounge

3772 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-0360 esquirebar.com

Friday & Saturday—DJ

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894 icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Funniest Comic in LA finals

Friday—John Caparulo

Saturday—The Skinny Flaco Show; John Caparulo

Sunday—Dave McNary’s All-Star Variety Show; Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation benefiting the National Council of Jewish Women, Los Angeles

Tuesday—Loni Love Valentine’s Day Show

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010 kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—C4 Acoustic

Friday—Rubber Revolver

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Danny & Rafa

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969 facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nights of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—The Saturday Swing Dance features Pete Jacobs and His Wartime Radio Revue Orchestra

Tuesday—Valentine’s Day dance w/deejays and freestyle Foxtrot lesson

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100 plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

redwhite+bluezz

37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-4441 redwhitebluezz.com

Thursday—Sabine

Friday—Connie Han

Saturday—Yuko Mabuchi

Sunday—Jazz Brunch

Tuesday—Valentine’s Day dinner w/Emmit & Rose

Wednesday—Yuko Mabuchi

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

roseconcerts.com

Friday—Jack Mack Rhythm & Blues Revue

Saturday—Gino Vannelli

Sunday—Keiko Matsui

Tuesday—Elton John Tribute w/Kenny Metcalf

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957

tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Action Trivia

Tuesday—Action Trivia

Wine & Song Music Series

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

wineandsong.com

Wednesday—Cynthia Carle and Ted Russel Kamp

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Friday—Jacob Huffman

Saturday—Shawn Jones Band

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

myspace.com/piratedive

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Thursdays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572 thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Vince; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Miro

Friday—Deejay Kenny; Deejay Martin

Saturday—Live music w/Conjunto Afro Son; Deejay Tico; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Miro

Sunday—Cuban Timba salsa party

Tuesday—Valentine’s Day party w/Deejay Martin

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com

Tuesday—J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade is dark this week

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson

Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer, Karen Hernandez and Friends

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Thursday—The Tens

Friday—Stan C

Saturday—Karl Marsh

Sunday—Open Mic

Wednesday—Inbar

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke

