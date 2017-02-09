Canadian singing sensation Gino Vannelli may think a lot about those nights in Montreal, but he also enjoys being at The Rose nightclub in Pasadena, where he will be performing Saturday.

Vannelli, whose soulful style and soft rock sound has been winning hearts since the 1970s, was born in Montreal. He started playing drums in his early teens, playing in a local band called The Cobras. After that, he joined an R&B band with his brothers. But when that band’s singer couldn’t hit the high notes in a Tom Jones song, Vannelli stepped forward and his singing career was launched at age 14.

While still in his teens, he went solo, earning a record deal with RCA Records. Four years later and now living in LA, following a chance meeting with A&M Records chief Herb Alpert he received a contract with that label, launching several hits including “People Gotta Move.”

From there, he went on to record a long list of songs, including his iconic 1978 hit, “I Just Wanna Stop.” He later scored worldwide hits with various other labels, and his star was burning brightly.

In addition to his singing, Vannelli has also gained fame as an in-demand recording engineer and producer, winning numerous awards over the years and scoring several Grammy nominations while recording numerous albums.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $38 to $78. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.