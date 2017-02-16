THURSDAY 2.16.17

The Blue Guitar, the club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tonight’s performance features the Pete Olstad Trio. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 2.17.17

Friends of the Sierra Madre Library Wine and Cuisine Tasting fundraiser features wines from some two dozen vintners, foods and desserts from local restaurants, and live music and magic. Premier tickets are $80 and offer 6 p.m. admission, wines from Thornton Wines, gourmet hors d’oeuvres from Sierra Fusion, a gift basket drawing and admission to the main event. The main event starts at 7 p.m. at Alverno’s Villa del Sol d’Oro, 200 N. Michillinda Ave., Sierra Madre, and tickets are $60. Visit the sierramadrelibraryfriends.org.

SATURDAY 2.18.17

David Lockington conducts the Pasadena Symphony, performing works by Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky at 2 and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Featured soloist is pianist Natasha Paremski. Tickets are $35 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 2.19.17

Comic actress Karen Bankhead performs as Etta Mae Mumphries (AKA “the Black Forrest Gump”) in a hilarious night of storytelling and words of wisdom at 7 p.m. at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Her TV credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Will & Grace.” Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for youth. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

MONDAY 2.20.17

Celebrate Black History Month with a soul food luncheon, live jazz and other activities from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, sponsored by the Pasadena Senior Center Ebony Ladies of Distinction. Tickets are $7, available at the Welcome Desk. For information, call Dr. Malika D. Henry at (626) 840-4493. Visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

TUESDAY 2.21.17

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features H2nes, Cynthia Brando, the Fallen Stars and Phil Christie at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 2.22.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features singer-songwriter Jude Johnstone’s birthday celebration at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.

THURSDAY 2.23.17

The Alex Film Society presents the 1949 film “White Heat” starring James Cagney as a ruthless, psychotic gang leader plagued by tortuous headaches and a mother fixation, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $16 general admission, $12 for children 12 and younger and $11 for Society members. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.