STRIKE UP THE BANDS

Twenty marching units selected for 129th Rose Parade

All but two of the 22 bands performing in the 2018 Rose Parade presented by Honda have been announced, said Tournament of Roses Association President Lance Tibbet. Next year marks the 129th running of the New Year’s Day parade, which is themed “Making a Difference.”

The two bands not yet announced will be from the universities competing in the 104th Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual, which will serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal game. They will be added to the lineup when those schools are determined.

The 20 bands, listed alphabetically by name, are: Air Academy High School Marching Band from Colorado; the Albertville High School “Aggie” Band of Alabama; Australia’s Marching Koalas, from Dangar, New South Wales; Banda De Música Herberto López of Chitré, Herrera, Republic of Panamá; the Burlington Teen Tour Band of Burlington, Ontario, Canada; Homestead High School Mighty Mustang Marching Band of Cupertino; the Kyoto Tachibana High School Green Band of Kyoto, Japan; the LAUSD All District High School Honor Band; the Lindbergh High School “Spirit of St. Louis” Marching Band of St. Louis, Missouri; the Londonderry High School Marching Band & Color Guard of Londonderry, New Hampshire; the Louisburg High School Marching Wildcat Band of Louisburg, Kansas; the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trumpets; the Pennsbury High School “Long Orange Line” Marching Band of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania; the Ronald Reagan High School Band of San Antonio, Texas; the Santiago High School BOSS (Bands of Santiago Sharks) of Corona; The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band; The US Marine Drum & Bugle Corps; the Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band; the University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band; and the Westlake High School Marching Thunder of Saratoga Springs, Utah.

BLINN HOUSE BLUES

Charlotte Crossley helps celebrate Black History Month at Blinn House

Broadway star Charlotte Crossley and company will be singing in “Blinn House Blues Night” on Feb. 25 in celebration of Black History Month at historic Blinn House, home of the Women’s City Club of Pasadena.

Crossley is perhaps best known for her appearances in “The Color Purple,” “Hairspray,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Bette Midler’s “Clams on the Half Shell Revue” and “Twenty Feet from Stardom,” to name a few productions.

Payment of $25 per person is required in advance by contacting the club at (626) 796-0560. Reservations must be made by Friday, Feb. 17. For information on membership opportunities, contact Rachimah “Rae” Magnuson at (626) 796-0560/wccpas@sbcglobal.net.

SONG AND DANCE

Local students participate in Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival

Students from seven Pasadena schools including Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Harambee Prep, Hillsides Education Center, Roosevelt Elementary, St. Andrew Catholic School and Villa Esperanza Services School will participate in the 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival Feb. 28, March 1 and March 2.

Some 18,000 participating fifth-graders from throughout LA County will attend a free performance by Ailey II, the celebrated second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in The Music Center’s iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

As California’s longest continuing free arts education initiative, The Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival is presented by The Blue Ribbon, the women’s support organization of The Music Center.

In 2015, students set the Guinness World Records title for the largest ribbon dance for the greatest number of people simultaneously performing the same choreographed dance using handheld sticks with attached ribbons at a single venue..