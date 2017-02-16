The Scottish band Dáimh (pronounced “Dive”) is set to perform Saturday at the Pasadena Folk Music Society in Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium.

Whether it’s fiery jigs or poignant ballads, the band’s repertoire runs the full gamut of folk at its best.

Formed in the West Highlands of Scotland 16 years ago, Dáimh consists of Angus Mackenzie on bagpipes, Gabe McVarish on fiddle, Ross Martin on guitar and Murdo Cameron on mandola and accordion.

Out front is dynamic singer Ellen MacDonald, hailing from Inverness and steeped in the Gaelic language at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, located on the Isle of Skye and Scotland’s only dedicated Gaelic language college.

Visit them at daimh.net.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium (not to be confused with the larger Beckman Auditorium), 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for Caltech students and children younger than 12. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.