Jan
13
Fri
8:00 pm “Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
“Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Jan 13 @ 8:00 pm – Feb 18 @ 8:00 pm
The play “Bee-luther-hatchee” by Thomas Gibbons opens at 8 p.m., the story of Shelita Burns, editor at a New York publishing house as she searches for Libby Price, an African-American woman who has spent years[...]
Jan
27
Fri
10:00 am David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – Jun 15 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of icon David Bowie in a special exhibition of exclusive images by Fernando Aceves of the late, legendary singer-songwriter taken during his historic 1997 Earthling album tour to Mexico City.[...]
Feb
16
Thu
all-day Glendale Comedy Show The Last La... @ YWCA GLENDALE
Glendale Comedy Show The Last La... @ YWCA GLENDALE
Feb 16 all-day
Date: Thursday, February 16 Time: 6:30 PM Location: Glendale YWCA – 735 E Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA 91206 Ticket link-http://bit.ly/2l1Xqwj Title: The Last Laugh: Ending Relationships on a Humorous Note Description: 20 comedians recite their[...]
Feb
17
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Feb 17 @ 1:00 pm
Free films start at 1 p.m. Fridays. Friday’s film is “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993).
5:30 pm Film, Family Art Night at Norton... @ Norton Simon Museum
Film, Family Art Night at Norton... @ Norton Simon Museum
Feb 17 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
The film “Barefoot in the Park” (1967) stars Robert Redford as a conservative young lawyer marrying a vivacious young woman (Jane Fonda) as their passionate relationship descends into comical discord, starting at 5:30 p.m. Family[...]
