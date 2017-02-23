For more than a century, film and subsequently television productions have called on the City of Roses for its charm and the beauty of its grand residential architecture.

This year’s Oscar-nominated “La La Land” is the latest big-name Hollywood production to make its mark on Pasadena, with portions of the film shot on the Colorado Street Bridge and at a historic home once owned by attorney-turned-actor Samuel S. Hinds — a scene set on the loggia with Ryan Gosling’s character playing the piano at a garden party.

Along with playing the father of James Stewart’s character in Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Hinds also appeared in more than 200 films. Built for Hinds, a Pasadena attorney until the stock market crash of 1929 and one of the founders of the historic Pasadena Playhouse, the home epitomizes wealth, opulence and prestige.

The 7,479 square foot main residence, which includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, will also be featured in this year’s Pasadena Showcase House, an annual event which opens select historic homes to public tours.

Pasadena Showcase House of Design Benefit Chair Dana Marevich says this year’s feature of the Hinds home is especially exciting.

“The legacy of this year’s Showcase House is infused with Hollywood glamour and we couldn’t be happier that a scene from the acclaimed ‘La La Land’ was filmed here,” said Marevich. “It adds to the showcase excitement and underscores the rich cultural history of Pasadena.”

The home will be unveiled in April when tickets can be purchased to tour the home and grounds. Tours will be from April 23 through May 21. Tickets will cost between $35 and $45, depending on the day chosen to tour. An estimated 30,000 people are expected to go through the home during the 25 days that it will be open to the public.

The two-acre Hinds compound also features a pool and badminton court on park-like grounds, and the English Tudor exterior is distinguished by half-timbering, red brick and a slate roof. Original leaded glass adorns the windows, with occasional stained glass.

The house, like its builder no stranger to the film business, has also appeared in the movie “Beaches” as the home of Barbara Hershey’s character, the 1985 version of “Alice in Wonderland,” and episodes of television’s “Columbo,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Mad Men.”

The entry features the main stair hall with a carved balustrade. The first floor includes the living room, library, dining room, conservatory, a half bath, kitchen and laundry room. The second floor contains the servants’ quarters — two bedrooms and a bath — plus three children’s bedrooms, two baths and a sleeping porch, now enclosed. The master bedroom has a sitting room, which was also a sleeping porch, along with several closets and a bath.

The grounds have numerous rose bushes and more than 100 trees of various species. A pool is tucked among trees in a peaceful setting. A waterfall feeds into a small stream that passes beneath a faux bois bridge. The lush landscape feels a world away from the city.

It would be surprising if Pasadena weren’t used as a location for this or any other film. That’s because filming here — whether for movies, TV shows, or commercials — is a lucrative business, and always has been.

Steve Martin and Diane Keaton’s colonial house in both “Father of the Bride” movies was shot at 843 S. El Molino Ave. Portions of Warren Beatty’s “Bugsy” were shot in Pasadena, as were scenes from “The Man with Two Brains,” “The Sting” and many episodes of “Murder She Wrote.”

One of the more famous filming locations in Pasadena is the Fenyes Mansion on Orange Grove Boulevard, not far from the bridge, serving since 1914 as a backdrop for such movies as 1979’s “Being There,” with Peter Sellers, and numerous films and TV shows over the decades. Today, the mansion, fittingly enough, is home to the Pasadena Museum of History.

The 2017 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, beginning April 23 through May 21, will be the nonprofit organization’s 53rd Showcase House presentation.

Pasadena city spokesman William Boyer said Pasadena issues more than 500 permits annually for television shows and film projects.

“We are receptive to film productions that come here as it provides a boost to the local economy,” said Boyer.