DICK CHENEY?

Not long ago I wrote in praise of one of Sorenson’s cartoons. This time I am not so impressed.

“The Backwards BS Detector” is unfunny because the “Russians are Coming” conspiracy theory is every bit as bogus as the others cited but comes with much graver real-world consequences.

Perhaps the typical Pasadena Weekly reader grew up in an era when no one took the time to consider what nuclear war would actually mean for humanity.

The other thing which has puzzled me for some time now is how the people in the Obama wing of the Democratic Party somehow came to sound exactly like Dick Cheney.

~ DANIEL PLATT

GLENDALE

TIME TO HURT ANIMALS

As he was signing edicts hurting one group after another over the past two weeks, it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump got around to hurting animals — already the most oppressed sentient beings on Earth.

The animals’ turn came by taking down the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) site that reports on government regulation of roughly 9,000 animal-handling facilities. These are laboratories, dog breeders, fur farms, circuses, zoos and aquariums.

The site is used every day by animal protection activists to monitor government enforcement of the 1966 Animal Welfare Act, the only effective federal law protecting animals.

Taking down the APHIS inspection site is a huge setback for animal protection. It will almost certainly lead to reduced government inspection of animal facilities and more animal suffering — a virtual repeal of the Animal Welfare Act.

Ironically, this oppressive action was launched by the same dark-of-night process as that of pulling more than 100,000 visas from thoroughly vetted Muslim immigrants one week earlier — no notice, hearings, due process or public announcement.

The oppressive mindset doesn’t really care who the victims are.

Hopefully, the courts will.

~ AMY ELIZABETH

PETA FOUNDATION

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA

A COMPLETE MORON

“As democracy is perfected, the office of the President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete moron.” (H.L. Mencken, Baltimore Evening Sun, July 26, 1920)

It’s extremely difficult to be optimistic about the recent inauguration, despite all the promises. As a pessimistic realist, the current and evolving reality warrants only proactive pushback.

In my view, we should give Mr. Trump a one-year probationary period. It’ll take that long to sort out what his connections were with Russia. I pray and trust Mr. Trump doesn’t get us into Chapter 11 or provoke a nuclear holocaust during that time.

Most Americans, excluding Exxon-Mobil, secretly know that a quid pro quo deal was struck in order to get restrictions lifted by the new president. If that’s the case, now we’re talking treason. Of course, the “plain folks of the land,” who rightfully think they have been ignored and disenfranchised, will disagree. I do not share their taste for Kool-Aid and photo-op promises.

GOP leadership needs to step up, like Sen. John McCain of Arizona. American democracy needs to resume functioning as advertised. It starts with Congress, then the Supreme Court, a free and informed press, and a free and informed electorate causing the following to happen ASAP: (1) fully and effectively investigate Trump’s dealings with Putin, (2) if guilty, impeach Trump, (3) nullify the election, and (4) conduct a new presidential election.

Most importantly, give the Russians, the Chinese or any other country fair warning that interfering with our sovereign elections shall be considered an act of war.

~ BOB NAST

FORMER MARINE/FORMER

REPUBLICAN

OXNARD

NOT A WASTE

The Women’s Marchers did not expect to change Trump’s mind any more than the Tea Partiers expected to change Obama’s. We were demanding that our congressional and local representatives hear and act on our concerns.

Many of us left the march with a renewed determination to actively participate in our great democracy by supporting the Fourth Estate with subscriptions, contributing to organizations such as the ACLU that speak up for our constitutional rights, and volunteering in our local communities.

Neither I nor my husband nor our many friends and neighbors who marched felt that our time was wasted. On the contrary, it was an uplifting and joyful day. How can that be a waste?

~ BONNIE BARRETT

VIA INTERNET