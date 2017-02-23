L

ocal voices get a new stage next Thursday with Pasadena Beatz. Showcasing different local artists each week at The Rose, the twenty- and thirtysomething-targeting series launches with the harmonizing Calvillo Sisters: Angelique, Dominique and Emma, whose family has strong Pasadena ties and whose soul-pop “gumbo” of country, R&B and hip-hop is rooted in childhood church singing.

Listening to their bright vocal blend — usually Dominique’s soprano above Emma’s melody line and Angelique’s alto, although they also switch and sing each other’s parts — their gospel background becomes immediately obvious in their passionate delivery, even on sassy originals like “Burn It Down” and new single “Come Through.”

“We want to use our music as a platform to express positivity and light,” Emma says. “We’re very involved with anti-human trafficking and helping women who’ve come out of the sex industry. I work a lot with the homeless community in Los Angeles. All those things are definitely on our hearts. We want to build a platform for our community so we make an impact and also help people who are less privileged.”

Their recently released “Covers, Vol. 2” EP features a lighthearted romp through Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” and a 1940s-USO-troupe treatment of Taylor Swift’s “Style” similar to the Andrews Sisters type of singing the Calvillos occasionally do with Phat Cat Swingers. At next Thursday’s show, they plan to perform material from their covers EPs as well as their forthcoming original album “Ziklag,” backed by a band comprised of first cousins and longtime friends.

Although the Calvillos periodically play LA-area clubs like Hotel Café and the Mint, their creative energies are channeled primarily into recording and expanding their fan base via social media. Their YouTube channel hosts a mix of relaxed living room performances and creatively staged videos in which the fashionably garbed siblings harmonize on pop hits by David Bowie, Alessia Cara, the Civil Wars, Drake, Emeli Sande and Twenty One Pilots. A 1999 video shows them at Occidental College, not long after their “very musical” parents taught them how to sing in harmony, when Emma was 6, Angelique was 8 and Dominique was 10.

“We were always into music as kids, always singing around the house. When we got a little older, our parents were like, ‘Why don’t you girls sing together?’” Emma recalls. “We’ve been really doing it professionally for about 10 years.”

Currently residing in Covina with Angelique and their parents (Dominique lives in Pasadena), Emma describes the supportive community of family and friends in which they were raised in near-idyllic terms. “Everything we do is a family affair,” she says, adding that they strive to extend that warmly bonded circle through their music.

“Even with people we are connecting with online, we want to create this atmosphere where everyone feels included in what we do, like part of our family.”

Pasadena Beatz launches with the Calvillo Sisters, plus openers Maha and Yoga, at The Rose in Paseo Colorado, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2; $10 advance/$20 day of show. Doors open 6 p.m. Info: (888) 645-5006. thecalvillosisters.com, roseconcerts.com