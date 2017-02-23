Sometimes a movie is just meant to be big, dumb fun, with wild special effects, some funny lines and nonstop action combining to overcome plot holes and all logic. The new movie “The Great Wall” — about a Western mercenary in medieval-era China who is captured by Chinese forces for trying to smuggle gunpowder out of the country, but is suddenly forced to lead a series of battles against rampaging hordes of green alien beasts attacking the Great Wall — is one of those films.

Yet, “Wall” has one truly boggling aspect: It stars Matt Damon, who usually steers clear of wacky movies in favor of more cerebral or politically charged entertainment. Damon’s involvement in this production signals both a big shift in Hollywood financing, as the $150 million effort is one of the first Hollywood releases to be financed almost solely by Chinese investors, and perhaps a reflection that he’s ready to make some movies his three kids can also enjoy.

The story begins by showing a small band of rugged, heavily bearded mercenaries led by William (Damon) who are in China trying to steal and smuggle out gunpowder, a recent Chinese invention. They are hiding in a cave from Chinese forces seeking to punish them when they are attacked abruptly by a shadowy alien creature, and William saves them all by cutting off the creature’s arm and sending it hurtling off a cliff.

The next day, William and his main partner Tovar (Pedro Pascal) ride their horses away to further evade their pursuers only to run into the Great Wall of China. They find themselves stopped by a hailstorm of arrows shot from its top by an army of archers. Captured, they are in danger of being put to death by female Commander Lin (Tian Jing) when suddenly thousands of rampaging alien monsters attack, with the Chinese fighting them off with flaming cannonballs, arrows, swords, spears and even acrobatic female soldiers in an impressive battle sequence.

William is cut loose of his bindings by another Westerner named Ballard (Willem Dafoe), who has been living at the wall as a prisoner for 25 years for trying to smuggle gunpowder. William springs into action, saving numerous soldiers from attack and showing them how to defeat the beasts: by spearing or shooting arrows into their mouths, thus striking their hearts.

The two mercenaries are suddenly heroes and given the royal treatment of a much-needed bath and shave. The rest of the movie consists of impressive battle sequences and fun banter as the two Westerners and Ballard have to learn to adapt to the Chinese culture of team thinking and away from their selfish natures in order to survive and win the battle.

“The Great Wall” is ridiculously silly in the best way, mixing medieval battle movies, Chinese culture and sci-fi into a nonstop, action-packed romp. It’s nice to see Damon take such a major step in a fun direction, away from his usually serious-minded movies, and the culture clash friendship that forms between William and Commander Lin teeters on the edge of romance without ever crossing from friendship.

It’s also refreshing to see a woman like Commander Lin given full respect and not treated as a mere love interest or sex object, but this direction in the storyline also reflects Chinese culture’s hesitance to show kissing or any romantic or sexual content in most of their movies.

The dialogue is wooden and direct early on, with an overt expository quality that makes the movie seem like it’s going to be worthy of mockery before the first big battle makes it clear the makers are having preposterous, self-aware fun. From there, the script loosens up a lot, with frequent funny asides and banter, and a self-aware sense of humor about how ludicrous this all is.

While the monsters are vicious, the writers and director have managed to keep everything pitched at a level that not only teen and adult action fans but kids ages 10 and up can enjoy. Its general spirit is in the realm of movies like “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” n Grade: B

Capsule Reviews

GET OUT

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Alison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener

Length: 103 minutes

Directed by: Jordan Peele

Rating: R

his inventive thriller, about an African-American man who finds himself trapped amid sinister shenanigans when he visits his white girlfriend’s family at their rural home, is exciting, funny, and written and directed with surprisingly stylish flair by comic Jordan Peele of “Key and Peele” fame. Grade: B+

Lion

Stars: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman

Length: 118 minutes

Directed by: Garth Davis

Rating: PG-13

The ultimate underdog among the nine Best Picture nominees, it might actually be the most traditional kind of Oscar winner: a powerful drama about a young Indian boy who gets lost from his family, then tries to find them over 20 years later. Powerful, inspiring true story. Grade: A+

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER TWO

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

Length: 122 minutes

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Rating: R

This hyper-violent sequel about a Mob assassin having to kill as many of his bosses as possible to get out and stay out of crime is inexplicably a smash hit. Two hours of nihilistic, non-stop violence with barely a plot and one of the most annoying music scores of all time. It makes me weep for our future. Grade: F

THE SALESMAN

Stars: Shahab Hosseini, Taranah Alidoosti

Length: 125 minutes

Directed by: Asghar Farhadi

Rating: PG-13

The story of an Iranian couple running a production of “Death of a Salesman” whose lives are upended when the wife is assaulted and the husband is driven to pursue revenge, this Best Foreign Film nominee starts out as a slice of life and turns into a Hitchockian edge-of-your-seat masterpiece.Grade: A

SPLIT

Stars: James McAvoy, Anna Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley

Length: 117 minutes

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Rating: PG-13

Shyamalan’s latest mind-bending, twist-laden thriller is his darkest film yet, and it’s one hell of a ride with James McAvoy delivering a stunning performance as a man with 24 personalities who kidnaps three teenage girls, only to find one of them is ready to fight. Think twice if you’ve been through trauma. Grade: B