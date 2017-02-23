THIS WEEK’S COVER
Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jan
27
Fri
10:00 am David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – Jun 15 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of icon David Bowie in a special exhibition of exclusive images by Fernando Aceves of the late, legendary singer-songwriter taken during his historic 1997 Earthling album tour to Mexico City.[...]
Feb
25
Sat
10:00 am Bonsai-a-Thon at the Huntington @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Bonsai-a-Thon at the Huntington @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Feb 25 @ 10:00 am – Feb 26 @ 5:00 pm
The Huntington’s Bonsai-a-Thon features Southern California bonsai masters sharing their expertise and passion for the art form in exhibits, demonstrations, prize drawings, a bonsai bazaar, a live auction and workshops for adults and children, from [...]
1:00 pm Guided Tour, Lecture at Norton S... @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour, Lecture at Norton S... @ Norton Simon Museum
Feb 25 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
A guided tour visits works reflecting life on planet Earth from 1 to 2 p.m. A lecture by Axel Rüger, director, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam discusses the artist’s road to fame and ways family members[...]
2:00 pm Feng Shui and Interior Design Pr... @ Rosemead Library
Feng Shui and Interior Design Pr... @ Rosemead Library
Feb 25 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Feng Shui master Jenhy Liu explains how to use the Five Element Theory to mindfully design the energies around you with purpose and intent, as you learn how to select colors, patterns, materials, motifs and[...]
2:00 pm Hand-Held Tech Device Help at Cr... @ Crowell Public Library
Hand-Held Tech Device Help at Cr... @ Crowell Public Library
Feb 25 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tech-savvy volunteers from the National Charity League offer help to those trying to figure out their hand-held devices, including iPods, Androids, tablets, iPhones and others from 2 to 4 p.m.
Register for pasadenaweekly.com
Login
Follow PW on TwitterMy Tweets
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Join our mailing list and receive the BUZZ email newsletter each week!
All of PW's top stories and fun contests delivered to your inbox every Thursday!
Righteous! You're in!
Recent Comments