David Bowie had a magical hold on rock music fans for decades before his death from cancer in January 2016. But for David Brighton, Bowie’s tragic passing actually increased his influence on Brighton’s life, rather than causing the singer to fade into nostalgic memories.

The reason is that Brighton has been traveling the world as a Bowie tribute artist since 2001, spending the past 15 years recreating the legend’s spectacular concerts. Yet Bowie’s passing has sparked a huge uptick of bookings for his show “Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” and this Saturday, he’ll be bringing it to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, providing fans with a two-hour extravaganza that covers nearly every phase of Bowie’s career.

“We want to give people the feeling they are there for all the different eras of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust in the ’70s through his Thin White Duke years in the ’80s, on through his final epic ‘Reality’ tour in 2003,” explains Brighton. “We have all the costumes, music and mannerisms down, plus I sing with his accent note for note. You’re never going to be someone else, but we make every effort to copy the sound and experience.”

Brighton started his music career in the 1990s both performing his own original music and serving as the lead guitarist for numerous groups, including an iteration of ’80s metal favorites Quiet Riot. His first break came when he played George Harrison in the “Twist and Shout” Beatles revue in Las Vegas for several years and wound up touring the planet.

When he saw the show “Legends in Concert” in Las Vegas in 2000, he noticed there was no artist performing as Bowie. Since he had already been compared to Bowie throughout his own solo career, Brighton decided to make the leap and create a Bowie show at the same level as his Beatles performances.

“On every level, musically you’ve never heard anything like his work,” says Brighton. “Occasionally he put out a pop song that seemed familiar, but in general, his melodies and chord changes were completely unlike any other performer. Basically he wasn’t afraid to try whatever he wanted as an artist, and his music resonated with me.”

Drawing on his extensive contacts with studio musicians across Los Angeles, he formed an ace backing band, “including guys who’ve played with Jeff Beck, Eddie Money, America, The Doors and Foreigner,” he said.

The bigger challenge was funding the creation of “thousands of dollars worth of costumes,” since he undergoes an average of five costume changes in a typical two-hour concert.

“We try to cover as many hits as we can in the show, plus a few of his oddball tunes to please the diehard fans and send casual Bowie listeners scrambling to buy songs they’ve never heard before,” says Brighton. “Ever since David’s passing, we’ve been playing two to five nights a week nearly every week, ranging from Australia and Europe to Canada and Mexico, and across the US.

“Sadly, the human condition is that when something is gone, people want it more,” Brighton continues. “Passing is a natural difficult thing in life of course, and I’m glad awareness is heightened about him, but it would be nice if he were alive. The awareness of his music went up because these days music isn’t quality art, and his actually is.”

“Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience” will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $21 to $47. Visit ticketmaster.com.