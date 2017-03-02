OUTSTANDING WOMEN

Holden honors locals in ceremony Thursday

Two local women will be honored at 5 p.m. today, March 2, by Assemblyman Chris Holden at his annual open house in honor of Women’s History Month at his district office, 600 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena.

Jaylene Moseley has been named Woman of the Year for the 41st Assembly District, which Holden represents, and Jacqueline Collier of Altadena has been named the Woman of Distinction.

Moseley runs the local nonprofit Flintridge Center in Pasadena which offers programs for formerly incarcerated, previously gang-involved local residents, as well as several gang intervention programs.

Collier is a volunteer with the Walter Hoving Home on El Molino Avenue, which assists women seeking help with drug abuse.

Other women of distinction include Gayle Montgomery of Monrovia, Rachelle Arizmendi of Sierra Madre, Carol Calandra of South Pasadena, Elizabeth Bingham of Claremont, Beatriz Gonzalez of La Verne, Christy McKinzie of Rancho Cucamonga, Margie Green of San Dimas and Alcuyen Pitts of Upland.

The woman are being honored for their service and work that has a made a positive impact.

LINKED UP

Local school places high in learning showcase

Pasadena High School won two awards at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ (UWGLA) Fourth Annual Linked Learning Showcase.

In the event, seven hand-selected student groups from across Los Angeles County exhibit their semester projects. Guests are able to see presentations on each project, exhibiting creativity and depth of knowledge around a real world, industry-themed project. Projects may consist of small business plans, health care simulations, films, environmental conservation proposals, arts performances, and 3-D video and computer-aided design (CAD) renderings.

The selected projects represent various industry sectors such as energy, environment, and utilities; health science and medical technology; arts, media, and entertainment; and business and finance, just to name a few.

Pasadena High School’s Creative Arts, Media and Design team impressed judges from JPL, Sony Pictures and SoCal Gas with an innovative printer to recycle old paper and stop deforestation.

Each year UWGLA sets the stage and showcases the next generation of movers and shakers in entertainment, environmentalism and engineering.

“Education plays a crucial role in breaking the cycle of poverty,” said UWGLA Vice President of Development Mario Marin. “Linked Learning gives students the technical training and teacher support they need to build a foundation for success after graduation.”

CHILD SAFETY CHEKUP

Local police to host car seat lessons today

The Pasadena Police Department and Seat Belt USA is offering a free safety seat checkup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, March 2, at the Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

During the checkup officers will offer instructions on how to securely fasten a car seat, including booster seats for older children.

The examination also includes instructions on the proper position and placement of the car seat.

Checkups are by reservation only to expedite the process and save parents’ time. But drivers without a reservation will be assisted as time permits. There will be activities for children while parents and guardians receive instruction from English- and Spanish-speaking instructors

For reservations, call Safety Belt Safe USA at (310) 318-5111.

They are inviting soon-to-be and current parents to attend. Officials also urge people to bring their infant or child car seat to the event.