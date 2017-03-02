Louie Anderson has built much of his 35-year career as one of America’s most distinctive standup comedy stars upon humorously revealing uncomfortable truths about his family. In particular, he had played his mom onstage throughout the decades, a skill that paid off in a big way last fall when he won the Best Supporting Actor Emmy for playing Christine — the mom of a lead character portrayed by Zach Galifianakis — on the FX sitcom “Baskets.”

That win brought Anderson a remarkable wave of attention, providing yet another high in a career that has weathered some unusual turns. He’s currently embarked on a standup tour, which will bring him to The Rose nightclub in Pasadena Friday night, and his focus on his family should be as sharp as ever in the show.

“I’ll always talk about the impact of families, and all the things from families still apply,” says Anderson. “I do all the ‘f’ words: food, fat, and family, plus I talk about getting older and what it’s like to play a woman.

“I have a lot more respect for the idea of what it takes to get ready to be a woman every day now that I play one on TV,” he continues. “I’m up at 5 a.m. doing hair, makeup and wardrobe and I realize, ‘Oh, this is what my mom did everyday.’ Men do spend more time nowadays, rather than just smelling their shirt before they go out, but I have a big appreciation for all that.”

Anderson, 63, grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, as the second-youngest of 11 children, and caught his first big break came when he won the 1981 Midwest Comedy Competition. The contest was hosted by the legendary funnyman Henny Youngman. Youngman hired him as a writer, giving him access to stage time at clubs nationwide that fueled his own development. That experience led to his relatively rapid debut on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” just three years later.

Comedy Central has named him one of “The 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time,” and he’s also been the author of three best-selling books, offering his own stories and advice about dealing with difficult family and self-esteem issues. “Dear Dad — Letters From An Adult Child” was a collection of alternately touching and outrageous letters from Louie to his late father, and “Good¬bye Jumbo … Hello Cruel World” offered self-help for those who struggle with self-esteem issues, while his latest book, “The F Word, How To Survive Your Family,” focused on broader family issues.

Anderson has found that his openness in discussing his issues has helped him resonate with fans on a level that’s both entertaining and helpful to them. Yet in dealing so openly with problems that most others would hide from the world, Anderson has to follow a finely calibrated sense of taste and perspective to avoid going too far and losing his audience.

“It seems that comics these days want the audience to wince a little, but I just put butter on everything that needs to be winced,” explains Anderson. “I’ve always had the ability to mix the right amount of those things together. Mostly I want to use my family to find joy, so I share a lot, but I do it in a way that gives them a good time when people come to my shows. I’m selling a standup routine that’s funny and makes you happy.”

With the second season of “Baskets” currently airing, Anderson is currently engaged in making serious headway in his lifelong battle with obesity. He’s also developing another comedy series, an animated series and a drama, and hopes “to get to play a man again,” but as he considers his wide array of options, he also offers advice on what it takes to reach success as a standup.

“Remember how good it was at the beginning and stick with that,” says Anderson. “You have to work hard, and your fame, longevity and having a lot of experience does not matter to the art of standup. With standup, you must do the work, sit down and write the jokes. You’ve got to do the hard work.

“I have to be as present and honest as I can the moment I step on that stage so the audience knows I am completely engaged and ready to have some fun with them,” Anderson continues. “I know I’m funny, I’ve been doing this 38 years. But I have to forget the fact I won an Emmy and all the things that don’t matter at that moment.”

Louie Anderson performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $44. All reserved table seats must arrive by 7 p.m., and are required to order dinner with a minimum spend of $25 per person. General admission seats can arrive anytime. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit http://roseconcerts.com/events/louie-anderson/.