PASADENA, SOUTH PASADENA & ALTADENA
1881 Bar
1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 794-3068
pasadena-bars.com/1881-club
Live entertainment on select nights of the week
The Blue Guitar
Arroyo Seco Golf Course
1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena
blueguitar.club
Thursday—Rich Hinman and Adam Levy w/Jay Bellerose & Jennifer Condos
The Boulevard Bar
3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-9304 blvdbar.com
Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday
Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine
655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-0230 cabreras.com
Thursdays—Live jazz
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke
Coffee Gallery Backstage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6236
coffeegallery.com
Friday—Golden Bough
Saturday—Matinee show w/Juni Fisher; evening show w/Carbe Durand
Sunday—The Lion Sons
Tuesday—Will Ryan & the Cactus County Cowboys
Coffee Gallery Community Stage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 398-7917
coffeegallery.com
Thursdays—Artisan Alley w/ two musical acts, two musical open mics, works of a featured artist, DJ and fresh barbecue
Fridays—Music open mic
Saturdays—Potlikker Showcase w/musical performers, poets, spoken word, Americana music and deejay
Sundays—Music open mic hosted by King
Tuesdays—Comedy open mic
Der Wolfskopf
72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 219-6054
derwolfskopf.com
Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie
El Portal Restaurant
695 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-8553 elportalrestaurant.com
Fridays—Mariachi México
Saturdays—Alanniz
Sundays—Mariachi Bella
Esquire Bar & Lounge
3772 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-0360 esquirebar.com
Friday & Saturday—DJ
Ice House
24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-1894
icehousecomedy.com
Thursday—Big Brown Breakdown w/Brendan Schaub
Friday—Deathsquad
Saturday—Love is in the Air: An Evening of Storytelling w/Harriet Rose and friends
Sunday—The Funny Crew from the Dr. Ken Show; Dave McNary’s All-Star Variety Special; Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation Rotary Club of Downtown Los Angeles benefit
Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/Alonzo Bodden and others; Baggamania
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010
kingsrowpub.com
Live music select nights of the week
MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
facebook.com/meowmeowz
Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome
Old Towne Pub
66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-6583
theoldtownepub.com
Live music most nights of the week
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association
73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena
(626) 799-5689
pasadenaballroomdance.com
Saturday—The Saturday Swing Dance features LA Swing Barons Big Band
Plate 38
2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-7100 plate38.com
Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays
redwhite+bluezz
37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena
(626) 792-4441 redwhitebluezz.com
Live music most nights of the week
The Rose
Paseo Colorado
245 E. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 645-5006
roseconcerts.com
Thursday—Pasadena Beatz
Friday—Louie Anderson
Saturday—The Spinners
Sunday—Y&T
Wednesday—Funk Jazz Wednesday
T. Boyle’s Tavern
37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-0957
tboylestavern.com
Sunday—Action Trivia
Tuesday—Action Trivia
Wine & Song Music Series
Arroyo Seco Golf Course
1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena
wineandsong.com
Wednesday—Melody Pond and Teresa Tudury
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Arcadia Blues Club
16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 447-9349
arcadiabluesclub.com
Friday and Saturday—Closed
The Buccaneer
70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
(626) 355-9045
myspace.com/piratedive
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable
First Cabin
46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 446-2575
Thursdays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock
The Granada
17 S. First St., Alhambra
(626) 227-2572
thegranadala.com
Thursday—Deejay Vince; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Miro
Friday—Deejay Picoso; Deejay Vince
Saturday—Live music w/The Granada All Star Divas; Deejay Tico; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro
Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve
Tuesday—Deejay Goodtimes
Matt Denny’s Ale House
145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 462-0250
mattdennys.com
Tuesday—J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade features the Locke Brothers; Raspin Stuwart; Mike Fleming
Villa Catrina
251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia
(626) 294-1973
villacatrina.com
Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month
Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary
WEST OF PASADENA
Colombo’s Restaurant
1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
(323) 254-9138 colombosrestaurant.com
Thursday—Trifecta
Friday—Steve Thompson
Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio
Tuesday—Tom Armbruster
Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer, Karen Hernandez and Friends
Days Inn Lounge
450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale
(323) 259-5900
tommydodson.com
Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays
Oak and Vine
117 E. Harvard St., Glendale
(818) 507-7011
theoakandvine.com
Sunday—Open Mic
Wednesday—Inbar
Winchester Room
6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale
(818) 241-5475
thewinchesterroom.com
Friday—Karaoke
Saturday—Karaoke n
