PASADENA, SOUTH PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 794-3068

pasadena-bars.com/1881-club

Live entertainment on select nights of the week

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

blueguitar.club

Thursday—Rich Hinman and Adam Levy w/Jay Bellerose & Jennifer Condos

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304 blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230 cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Friday—Golden Bough

Saturday—Matinee show w/Juni Fisher; evening show w/Carbe Durand

Sunday—The Lion Sons

Tuesday—Will Ryan & the Cactus County Cowboys

Coffee Gallery Community Stage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 398-7917

coffeegallery.com

Thursdays—Artisan Alley w/ two musical acts, two musical open mics, works of a featured artist, DJ and fresh barbecue

Fridays—Music open mic

Saturdays—Potlikker Showcase w/musical performers, poets, spoken word, Americana music and deejay

Sundays—Music open mic hosted by King

Tuesdays—Comedy open mic

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553 elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Esquire Bar & Lounge

3772 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-0360 esquirebar.com

Friday & Saturday—DJ

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Big Brown Breakdown w/Brendan Schaub

Friday—Deathsquad

Saturday—Love is in the Air: An Evening of Storytelling w/Harriet Rose and friends

Sunday—The Funny Crew from the Dr. Ken Show; Dave McNary’s All-Star Variety Special; Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation Rotary Club of Downtown Los Angeles benefit

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/Alonzo Bodden and others; Baggamania

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Live music select nights of the week

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nights of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—The Saturday Swing Dance features LA Swing Barons Big Band

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100 plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

redwhite+bluezz

37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-4441 redwhitebluezz.com

Live music most nights of the week

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

roseconcerts.com

Thursday—Pasadena Beatz

Friday—Louie Anderson

Saturday—The Spinners

Sunday—Y&T

Wednesday—Funk Jazz Wednesday

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957

tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Action Trivia

Tuesday—Action Trivia

Wine & Song Music Series

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

wineandsong.com

Wednesday—Melody Pond and Teresa Tudury

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Friday and Saturday—Closed

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

myspace.com/piratedive

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Thursdays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572

thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Vince; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Miro

Friday—Deejay Picoso; Deejay Vince

Saturday—Live music w/The Granada All Star Divas; Deejay Tico; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro

Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve

Tuesday—Deejay Goodtimes

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com

Tuesday—J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade features the Locke Brothers; Raspin Stuwart; Mike Fleming

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138 colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson

Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer, Karen Hernandez and Friends

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Sunday—Open Mic

Wednesday—Inbar

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke n